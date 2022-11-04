ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?

Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-when-you-mix-adderall-and-alcohol/. Amphetamine, also known as Adderall, is a medication that directly impacts the central nervous system as a stimulant. Alcohol is a substance that affects serotonin and dopamine levels in an individual’s body. What happens when a person taking Adderall adds alcohol to the mix?. Attention...
findingfarina.com

What Are the Typical Signs of Alcoholism?

Did you know in 2019, 25.8% of adults aged 18 and older admitted to binge drinking in that previous month? Many of these individuals seek the help they need and sober up. The unfortunate truth is that alcohol consumption can lead to adverse health consequences. Alcohol addiction can destroy an individual’s personal life and negatively affect their professional achievements.
Gillian May

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
wdfxfox34.com

How Long Does it Take to Detox from Alcohol?

Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/how-long-does-it-take-to-detox-from-alcohol/. When a person chooses to stop drinking, they will likely go through mild symptoms of alcohol withdrawal or may even face the severe symptoms linked to abrupt alcohol withdrawal resulting from alcohol dependence. The length of alcohol detox symptoms can span days or even several weeks...
L.A. Weekly

How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues

View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does SSRI Withdrawal Take to Kick In?

If you suddenly stop taking an antidepressant, like SSRI, especially if you've been taking them for longer than 4-6 weeks, you may experience unpleasant symptoms due to antidepressant withdrawal, also called antidepressant discontinuation syndrome (ADS). Antidepressant or SSRI withdrawal typically takes about 1-3 days to kick in after you stop...
peaceful prospects

Psychedelics being studied as a potential treatment for alcoholism

With everything going on in the world today, daily stress can take a big toll on our mental health. Lack of medical attention can easily lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. More than 6% of adults in the U.S. suffer from an alcohol use disorder. Around 1 in 12 men And 1 in 25 women. In addition, more than 623,000 youth between the age of 12 and 17 also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse.
CNET

Yes, Insomnia Can Get Worse as You Get Older. Why It Happens and How to Beat It

Insomnia is a monster than can strike anyone regardless of age, but it seems to be an especially prevalent issue among adults in their older age. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as the years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age.
dallasexpress.com

Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms

After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
Medical News Today

Possible links between alcohol and insomnia

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can affect people of all ages. Small amounts of alcohol may cause short-term sleep disturbances, but frequent and large quantities of alcohol consumption may lead to chronic insomnia for certain individuals. People with insomnia may have difficulty falling asleep or keep waking up during...
sippycupmom.com

Alcohol Depression and Anxiety States as a Symptom of Addiction

The effects of alcohol addiction are divided into physical and mental. The latter group includes alcohol-induced depression. There are primary depression with secondary alcoholism or primary alcoholism with secondary depression. In 90% of cases, depressive disorders are the result of an alcoholism disorder and not a condition that leads to addiction. According to statistics, men are most often sick. In this article, you will learn about the effects of depression after alcohol and how to treat it effectively.
Medical News Today

How long does insomnia last?

Insomnia can vary in frequency and duration. Acute insomnia lasts only a few days to weeks, while the more chronic form involves disrupted sleep for three or more nights a week that lasts for 3 months or longer. Trouble sleeping is a common problem. Around. of the world’s population report...
Health Digest

Why You Should Never Drink Alcohol While Taking Metronidazole

Metronidazole, also known by the brand name, Flagyl, is commonly prescribed for many different infections (per MedlinePlus). It can treat sexually transmitted diseases, such as bacterial vaginosis, and infections of the heart, bones, and joints, among others. If you are prescribed metronidazole or Flagyl, your healthcare provider will ask if you have recently had alcohol and also advise you to avoid alcohol both throughout your treatment and for at least three days after your last dose of the medication. This is because if Flagyl is taken with alcohol or propylene glycol, it can cause several unpleasant side effects.
studyfinds.org

1 in 6 adults ‘feel the best version of themselves’ after drinking alcohol

LONDON — Millions of adults have had an alcoholic drink before a funeral, a work presentation, and even a job interview. Now, a new study of 2,000 British adults who drink found 49 percent have had a beverage before an event or social occasion to increase confidence. These situations...

