Metronidazole, also known by the brand name, Flagyl, is commonly prescribed for many different infections (per MedlinePlus). It can treat sexually transmitted diseases, such as bacterial vaginosis, and infections of the heart, bones, and joints, among others. If you are prescribed metronidazole or Flagyl, your healthcare provider will ask if you have recently had alcohol and also advise you to avoid alcohol both throughout your treatment and for at least three days after your last dose of the medication. This is because if Flagyl is taken with alcohol or propylene glycol, it can cause several unpleasant side effects.

4 DAYS AGO