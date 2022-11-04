Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home. Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterBackstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: "He's a...

LANCASTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO