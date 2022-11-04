Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34 Years Ago, A Man Disappeared From His HomeStill Unsolved
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Mark Wahlberg sells $90M Beverly Hills mansion for ‘a better life’ in Nevada with his family
Mark Wahlberg is focusing on what is best for his family. The Hollywood star opened up about his plans for the future, revealing that he wants to give his kids a “better life” and has made the decision to move out from his $90 million mansion in California, for a fresh start in Nevada.
realitytitbit.com
Meet Eduardo Umansky, Mauricio's father who co-founded The Agency
Eduardo Umansky is the man who co-founded The Agency, which is currently featured on Netflix’s real estate show Buying Beverly Hills. His son Mauricio, married to RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, is his righthand man in business. Father-son duo Eduardo and Mauricio decided to launch into the world of real...
realitytitbit.com
Allie Lutz met her 'prince', got married and had three kids since The Hills
In Netflix’s newly released reality show, viewers are given a glimpse into what it’s like to be a part of global real estate company – The Agency. It’s run by Mauricio Umansky – RHOBH Kyle Richards’ husband. As well as Mo and his daughters, Alexia and Farrah, there are more realtors hustling their way to the top on the series.
realitytitbit.com
Los Feliz murder house had Brandon reaching for the sage on Buying Beverly Hills
Buying Beverly Hills is a new Netflix series that shows off some of the most impressive homes going. The houses shown in the series are worth millions of dollars – some come complete with Netflix in the shower while others have very interesting histories. A stand-out property from the show has been the Los Feliz murder house featured in episode 6.
realitytitbit.com
Meet model Shayna Taylor from Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills
Netflix‘s brand new show Buying Beverly Hills features model Shayna Taylor in its first episode. The reality show debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, November 4. It has already got people talking about it within just three days of being on Netflix. For the unversed, Buying Beverly Hills...
Priscilla Presley Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Son Navarone Garibaldi in Beverly Hills: Photos
Family affair! Priscilla Presley stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with her son, Navarone Garibaldi, on Saturday, October 15. The businesswoman and the musician attended the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala in Beverly Hills. Priscilla, 77, wore a black and gold striped top with black pants...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photo of His Eldest Son Kassius From the Set of Their Film
Like father, like son. Brian Austin Green shared a rare photo of his eldest son, Kassius Marcil-Green, from the set of their new film project. "Another one of Kass and I from the set of Rufus," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 13, alongside a snapshot of him and […]
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)
Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”
Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home. Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterBackstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: "He's a...
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist Before Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist prior to a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience...
Matthew Perry: Fans baffled by Friends star’s ‘weird’ comments about Keanu Reeves in memoir
Matthew Perry opens up about time Jennifer Aniston confronted him over addictions. Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir. The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his...
Marie Claire
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Are Still Besties After All These Years
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz truly have the best friendship, and it's beautiful to see. The stars were friends even before they filmed cult movie Charlie's Angels together in 2000, according to People, and their bond endures to this day. In a new Instagram post, Barrymore shared photos of her...
Hayden Panettiere Stuns At 2022 amfAR Gala In Los Angeles After Discussing Addiction Battle: Photos
Hayden Panettiere turned heads while walking the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala. The actress stepped out for the charity event on Thursday, November 3, in Los Angeles, for the first time since revealing her battle with alcoholism. Panettiere glowed as she made her return to the spotlight, rocking a red blazer dress paired with a glittering black clutch and a matching pair of pumps. The blonde beauty wore her locks swept to the side as she made her way past photogs. HAYDEN PANETTIERE 'SEES NOTHING WRONG' WITH HANGING OUT WITH TROUBLED EX BRIAN HICKERSONThe outing marked the Nashville...
realitytitbit.com
Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'
Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
realitytitbit.com
Sonika Vaid jumped from American Idol finals to The Agency in 2019
Buying Beverly Hills is a brand new Netflix show which gives viewers a glimpse into what it’s like being a luxury realtor in one of the world’s most famous places. From Sunset Boulevard to Rodeo Drive, The Beverly Hills Hotel and its A-List residents, Beverly Hills is undeniably iconic, and judging by the show, there are lots of realtors wanting to put their names on listings in the area.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves
Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”
Comments / 0