Beverly Hills, CA

realitytitbit.com

Meet Eduardo Umansky, Mauricio's father who co-founded The Agency

Eduardo Umansky is the man who co-founded The Agency, which is currently featured on Netflix’s real estate show Buying Beverly Hills. His son Mauricio, married to RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, is his righthand man in business. Father-son duo Eduardo and Mauricio decided to launch into the world of real...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Allie Lutz met her 'prince', got married and had three kids since The Hills

In Netflix’s newly released reality show, viewers are given a glimpse into what it’s like to be a part of global real estate company – The Agency. It’s run by Mauricio Umansky – RHOBH Kyle Richards’ husband. As well as Mo and his daughters, Alexia and Farrah, there are more realtors hustling their way to the top on the series.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Los Feliz murder house had Brandon reaching for the sage on Buying Beverly Hills

Buying Beverly Hills is a new Netflix series that shows off some of the most impressive homes going. The houses shown in the series are worth millions of dollars – some come complete with Netflix in the shower while others have very interesting histories. A stand-out property from the show has been the Los Feliz murder house featured in episode 6.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Meet model Shayna Taylor from Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills

Netflix‘s brand new show Buying Beverly Hills features model Shayna Taylor in its first episode. The reality show debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, November 4. It has already got people talking about it within just three days of being on Netflix. For the unversed, Buying Beverly Hills...
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship. The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM According to Sales Exec Pia PatatianAFM Flashback: In 1987, 'Hellraiser' Brought the Guts, Earned Glory AFM: 'Bezos The Beginning' Delves into the Business Brain Before the Billions Cameron Douglas has starred in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”

Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home. Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterBackstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: "He's a...
LANCASTER, CA
OK! Magazine

Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist Before Being Booed At BravoCon

Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist prior to a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience...
Marie Claire

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Are Still Besties After All These Years

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz truly have the best friendship, and it's beautiful to see. The stars were friends even before they filmed cult movie Charlie's Angels together in 2000, according to People, and their bond endures to this day. In a new Instagram post, Barrymore shared photos of her...
OK! Magazine

Hayden Panettiere Stuns At 2022 amfAR Gala In Los Angeles After Discussing Addiction Battle: Photos

Hayden Panettiere turned heads while walking the red carpet at the 2022 amfAR Gala. The actress stepped out for the charity event on Thursday, November 3, in Los Angeles, for the first time since revealing her battle with alcoholism. Panettiere glowed as she made her return to the spotlight, rocking a red blazer dress paired with a glittering black clutch and a matching pair of pumps. The blonde beauty wore her locks swept to the side as she made her way past photogs. HAYDEN PANETTIERE 'SEES NOTHING WRONG' WITH HANGING OUT WITH TROUBLED EX BRIAN HICKERSONThe outing marked the Nashville...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Caryn Chandler 'leaving Little People Big World amid explosive family drama'

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler is reportedly leaving the TLC show amid drama with the reality family, as per The US Sun. The TLC series is yet to be renewed for season 25, so fans are getting increasingly worried that Caryn’s decision to leave may impact the show getting the green light.
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
realitytitbit.com

Sonika Vaid jumped from American Idol finals to The Agency in 2019

Buying Beverly Hills is a brand new Netflix show which gives viewers a glimpse into what it’s like being a luxury realtor in one of the world’s most famous places. From Sunset Boulevard to Rodeo Drive, The Beverly Hills Hotel and its A-List residents, Beverly Hills is undeniably iconic, and judging by the show, there are lots of realtors wanting to put their names on listings in the area.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry apologizes for line in memoir about Keanu Reeves

Matthew Perry is walking back a comment he makes about Keanu Reeves in his upcoming memoir. In his book, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry reflects on the death of River Phoenix, whom he starred with early in his career in the 1988 movie “A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon.”

