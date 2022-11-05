Read full article on original website
mgoblue
U-M Comeback Effort Falls Short in Loss to No. 14 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 14-ranked Purdue in four sets (21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 21-25) on Sunday (Nov. 6) in Cliff Keen Arena. Michigan was led offensively by Jacque Boney and Jess Mruzik with 11 kills each and by Hannah Grant defensively with 20 digs. Scottee Johnson led U-M with 27 assists and Maddie Dowd chipped in 17.
mgoblue
U-M Claims B1G Tourney Title after Defeating No. 4 Wildcats
» No. 6 Michigan defeated No. 4 Northwestern, 2-1, in the Big Ten Tournament championship game to claim the conference's NCAA automatic qualifier. » U-M earned goals from Kate McLaughlin and Brynn Zorilla late in the first quarter and early in the second, respectively. » Michigan captured its...
North Platte Telegraph
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
mgoblue
Fantilli's Overtime Winner Hands No. 13 Penn State First Loss of Season
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Adam Fantilli's goal 24 seconds into overtime led the No. 1-ranked University of Michigan ice hockey team to a 4-3 win over No. 13 Penn State on Saturday (Nov. 5) at Pegula Ice Arena. The Nittany Lions scored three goals in less than four minutes late...
mgoblue
U-M Defense Pitches Second-Half Shutout, Helps Set Up Offense for Rout of Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Despite trailing at halftime for the first time this season, the No. 4-ranked University of Michigan football team erupted in the second half thanks to a big assist from its defense to beat another Big Ten East opponent on Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 52-17 victory over Rutgers at SHI Stadium.
mgoblue
Postgame Notes: #4 Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
• The Wolverines have achieved the program's first 9-0 start since the 2016 season. • Legendary director/filmmaker Spike Lee was U-M's honorary captain at Rutgers. • First-time starters in today's game included left tackle Jeffrey Persi on offense and cornerback Will Johnson on defense. • Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy won...
mgoblue
Michigan Cruises Past Purdue in First Big Ten Matchup of Season
» Michigan defeated Purdue 184.5-113.5 at Canham Natatorium in the Wolverines' first Big Ten meet of the season. » The Wolverines finished first in 11 of the 16 events. » Michigan will return to action Saturday (Nov. 5) at 11 a.m. when they welcome Big Ten foe No. 24-ranked Northwestern to Canham.
mgoblue
Wolverines Crown Four Champions, Place 11 at the Kickoff MSU Open
» Michigan crowned four champions and boasted five finalists and 11 total placewinners at the season-opening Michigan State Open. » Cole Mattin (141) and Mason Parris (Hwt) won individual titles in the open division, while Rylan Rogers (184) and Ira Jenkins (Hwt) captured freshman/sophomore titles in their collegiate debuts.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
mgoblue
Miller, Brown Make Run to Semis at ITA Fall Championships
SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller of the University of Michigan women's tennis team made a run to the semifinals of the doubles main draw of the ITA Fall National Championships, falling to the top-seeded duo, Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen of Pepperdine, on Saturday (Nov. 5) at the Barnes Tennis Center.
mgoblue
Michigan Claims 14 of 16 Events, Rolls Past Northwestern in B1G Victory
» The Wolverines defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 204-95. » Michigan won 14 out of the 16 events in a dominant win. » U-M will be back in action on Thursday (Nov. 17) in Knoxville, Tenn. at the Tennessee Invitational. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Canham Natatorium) Score: #16...
mgoblue
Michigan Sweeps Eastern Michigan, Ohio University in Home-Opening Tri-Meet
» Michigan defeated Eastern Michigan 227-70 and Ohio University 211-86 at Canham Natatorium. » The Wolverines won 13 of the 16 events. » Michigan will return to action Saturday (Nov. 5) at Canham Natatorium when they face Big Ten foe Northwestern at 11 a.m. Site: Ann Arbor,...
saturdaytradition.com
One stat paints ugly picture for PJ Fleck, Minnesota after early deficit vs. Nebraska
P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers currently trail Nebraska 10-0 at halftime. That is not good for the prospect of the Gophers getting a win in Week 10. During Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, his teams are 2-19 when trailing after the 1st quarter. A paltry 9.5% win percentage when trailing after 1Q could spell doom for the Gophers in Week 10.
mgoblue
Wolverines Run Past Daemen in Exhibition Contest
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 25-ranked University of Michigan women's basketball team held Daemen to single-digit scoring in all but one quarter in an 87-32 exhibition win over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) at Crisler Center. U-M shot an even 50 percent (30-for-60) from the floor, highlighted...
mgoblue
Michigan Offense Stymied in Loss to Undefeated No. 13 Penn State
» Noah West was spectacular in his first start, making 46 saves on 48 shots faced. » Gavin Brindley had a strong game, leading Michigan with four shots on goal. » Adam Fantilli's career-opening point streak (eight goals, 10 assists) was snapped at eight games. Site: State...
mgoblue
Wolverines Wrap Fall Season at ASU Thunderbird Invite
TEMPE, Ariz. -- The University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up its fall season on Sunday (Nov. 6), completing action at the ASU Thunderbird Invite at the Whiteman Tennis Center. Competing for U-M at the event were Andrea Cerdan, Nicole Hammond, Gala Mesochoritou and Bayley Sheinin. Mesochoritou and Cerdan...
mgoblue
Wolverines Defeat Northwestern Wildcats to Clinch Weekend Sweep
» The Wolverines defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 162.5-137.5. » Michigan won eight out of the 16 events. » U-M will be back in action on Thursday (Nov. 17) in Knoxville, Tenn. at the Tennessee Invitational. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Canham Natatorium) Score: #14 U-M 162.5, #18 Northwestern...
mgoblue
Jett Howard Scores 30 Points in Michigan's Exhibition Win Over Ferris State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan men's basketball team opened its season with an 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State on Friday (Nov. 4) at Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the way with 30 points and four rebounds in just 22 minutes played. The Wolverines opened the game...
HuskerExtra.com
Ty Robinson: 'Most of us are disappointed with how this game turned out'
Ty Robinson, a Husker football defensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
