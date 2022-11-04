Read full article on original website
Attorney: Duanesburg double homicide suspect can stand trial
Nelson D. Patino, the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child and injuring his 2-year-old on Dec. 1, 2021, was recently deemed competent to stand trial, according to Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney.
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession
POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of alleged bank robber
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police have charged a 56-year-old Town of Newburgh man with attempted robbery in connection with the incident at the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 late Friday afternoon. At about 10:45 p.m. that night, police arrested Basil Martusevich of the Town of Newburgh...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woodstock senior charged with driving with double intoxication limit
SAUGERTIES – A 72-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, double the legal limit, after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle stopped at a red light. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 6...
‘Troubling video’ between students under investigation in Newburgh
District officials say the video involves two South Middle School students in an incident that occurred off-grounds last week.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man who found former wife dead of overdose investigated after current wife dead from suspected overdose
HYDE PARK – Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman who was discovered by her husband, 54-year-old David Minihane, early Sunday morning. Minihane was investigated after his previous wife, 38-year-old Jennifer Minihane, was found dead in a Hyde Park hotel in 2018, where he was present. On...
Mother and 17-month-old daughter injured in Peekskill crash
While News 12 has learned the girl was not seriously hurt, police are not releasing the woman’s condition.
‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9
A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car
GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car. On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
hudsonvalleyone.com
72 year-old Woodstock man caused two-car crash with a BAC of 0.16%, police say
According to Saugerties police, a Woodstock resident was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC above .08%, and following too close after he rear-ended another vehicle. Police say Michael Ellis, 72, was driving westbound on State Route 212 in a 2009 Subaru Outback on Sunday,...
Albany woman gets 16 months for COVID relief fraud
An Albany woman will spend nearly a year-and-a-half in prison after she applied for and was awarded 32 government-backed loans meant for businesses struggling with the financial effects of the COVID pandemic.
Goshen police warns residents of traffic delays due to emergency drill
Goshen police warns residents of traffic delays on Tuesday due to an active shooter drill.
Police Investigate Pedestrian Killed In Rhinebeck Amtrak Accident
Over the weekend, law enforcement officials were called to investigate a scene South of Rhinebeck. In this case, unfortunately, investigating the scene amounted to just gathering information and piecing the story together as the damage had already been done. Amtrak Accident. This past Saturday, law enforcement was called to the...
Accused 77-Year-Old Drug Dealer Apprehended Near DCC Campus In Town Of Poughkeepsie
An elderly Hudson Valley man was apprehended near a college campus for alleged possession of drugs with intent to sell. Dutchess County resident Charles Faircloth, age 77, of the town of Poughkeepsie, was busted on Thursday, Nov. 3 by members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Faircloth was taken...
New York State Mourns Loss Of ‘Beloved’ Hudson Valley Police Officer
Police departments from across New York State are showing their support to a Hudson Valley police department. On Saturday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed officer Cara Stumm passed away. Town Of Poughkeepsie Police Department Mourns Officer's Death. "The members of the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department extend our...
News 12
Dutchess County man arrested for sending indecent images to minors
A Dutchess County man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office says Hayez D. Prelich, 25, of Pine Plains, was charged in early 2022 for indecent images to minors using social media, but failed to appear for his court appearances. He was located...
Orange County family alleges FBI entrapment in $1M fraud case
Saeideh’s daughter, Semira Moslem, lives in California and joined by Zoom while News 12 talked to her mom from their family’s Orange County home, which is now up for rent.
Man Busted With Crack, Cocaine During Stamford Raid, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted with alleged crack and powdered cocaine during a raid by police. The incident took place in Stamford around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Myano Lane, Apt. 103. According to Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford Police Department, officers from the Drug...
