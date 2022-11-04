ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hook, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Four teens arrested in Poughkeepsie for gun possession

POUGHKEEPSIE – Four teenagers have been arrested by Poughkeepsie City Police after the car in which they were riding was stopped for several vehicle violations. Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday because it had switched plates, a suspended registration and no insurance. Officers observed a handgun protruding from under the front passenger seat resulting in all four occupants being taken into custody.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police release name of alleged bank robber

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police have charged a 56-year-old Town of Newburgh man with attempted robbery in connection with the incident at the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 late Friday afternoon. At about 10:45 p.m. that night, police arrested Basil Martusevich of the Town of Newburgh...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woodstock senior charged with driving with double intoxication limit

SAUGERTIES – A 72-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, double the legal limit, after he crashed into the rear of another vehicle stopped at a red light. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 6...
WOODSTOCK, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Fat’ Man and Elderly Couple Seen Stealing Campaign Signs on Rt 9

A brazen family of thieves was caught stealing political signs on a busy stretch of Route 9. It's been an especially contentious political season in the Hudson Valley. Several races are currently polling at razor-thin margins, causing candidates to ramp up their rhetoric and pump money into negative ads. All of this partisanship has made this one of the ugliest election seasons the Hudson Valley has seen in quite some time.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car. On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the […]
GREEN ISLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Police Investigate Pedestrian Killed In Rhinebeck Amtrak Accident

Over the weekend, law enforcement officials were called to investigate a scene South of Rhinebeck. In this case, unfortunately, investigating the scene amounted to just gathering information and piecing the story together as the damage had already been done. Amtrak Accident. This past Saturday, law enforcement was called to the...
RHINEBECK, NY

