ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 7

Georgia Thompson
1d ago

Got major faith in our Broncos. no more trades...keep working at it as a team and we will have many good games...Broncos have talent . They just need to make it happen. They can do it. I believe in them ....truly a dedicated Bronco Fan

Reply(1)
7
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Legendary Boilermaker DT dies at the age of 72

Dave Butz, former Purdue defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed at the age of 72. Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports reported on the news. Butz began his career at Purdue in 1969, where he began an All-Big Ten and All-American campaign that earned him the 5th overall pick with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Bradley Chubb trade suggests Broncos have given up on 2022

Denver (3-5) has a 12% chance to make the playoffs, per the New York Times simulator. But after dealing former Pro Bowl defensive end Bradley Chubb to Miami for a first-round pick and change, the Broncos seem to have given up on 2022. "The Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

One blown call cost the Titans more than just the game vs the Chiefs

With the help of one of the worst calls of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) managed to outlast the Tennessee Titans (5-3) by the score of 20-17 in a thrilling overtime showdown. It’s been a brutal season for NFL officiating crews. They’ve come under fire for blowing roughing...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Michael Thomas has somber 4-word message to Saints fans

New Orleans Saints star receiver Michael Thomas is looking at a season that is all but over. The Saints placed him on the IR on Thursday with head coach Dennis Allen admitting he may miss the rest of the season. “I’m not going to get into any time frames right...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Roquan Smith expected to play on Monday

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald says to "expect [LB Roquan Smith] to be out there" playing on Monday night against New Orleans. (Clifton Brown, baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Roquan Smith was recently traded from the Chicago Bears to the Ravens ahead of the NFL's trade deadline. Macdonald said that Smith...
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

Despite the loss, the Titans proved themselves in Kansas City

Despite a hard to swallow, 20-17 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) proved a lot of people wrong on Sunday Night. In a game where the Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, traveling on the road, and battling the best quarterback in football, Tennessee still managed to take things down to the wire.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Hendon Hooker’s newest NIL deal is one of the most unique in college football

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has numerous NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals thanks to his impressive on-field performance over the last two seasons at UT. His latest deal — and I’m not talking about the deal with a Mercedes dealership in Knoxville — might be one of the most unique deals in college football.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Josh McDaniels offers perspective on troublesome group for Las Vegas Raiders

Josh McDaniels is searching for answers as to why his team is 2-5. So far, he’s found none. But one of the key areas resulting in a myriad of issues for Las Vegas includes the defense, which ranks 25th in both points and yards allowed. It’s clear, on that end of the field, something needs to change. Yet, McDaniels is reluctant to admit just exactly how it can change.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Wilson & Simmons Preaching 'Unwavering Belief' to 3-5 Broncos

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has earned many individual accolades since arriving as a third-round pick out of Boston College back in 2016. He's a two-time second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Simmons parlayed all of that production into a fat four-year, $61 million contract extension...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Cowboys: One crucial starter keeps delivering despite lack of respect

Every week, one defensive starter for the Dallas Cowboys seems to receive plenty of “hate” on social media. And while many will look you dead in the eye and tell you Leighton Vander Esch is a problem for Dan Quinn’s defense, I’ve got to be honest with you. I don’t see it when turning on the tape.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy