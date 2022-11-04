Read full article on original website
Related
The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers
That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
Panthers Fire Two Assistant Coaches After Crushing Loss To Bengals
The Carolina Panthers were down 35-0 at halftime of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite outscoring Cincinnati 21-7 in the second half, Carolina suffered their fifth loss in six weeks yesterday, prompting interim head coach Steve Wilks to make several coaching changes. ...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ fans witness something they have never seen before during a game
The Kansas City Chiefs had a rough night overall, to say the least. The offense started okay, while the defense played badly. Then, the offense slowed down, and was bad at times, while the defense was great, and that is kind of how the game ended as well. When I...
atozsports.com
One blown call cost the Titans more than just the game vs the Chiefs
With the help of one of the worst calls of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) managed to outlast the Tennessee Titans (5-3) by the score of 20-17 in a thrilling overtime showdown. It’s been a brutal season for NFL officiating crews. They’ve come under fire for blowing roughing...
atozsports.com
Saints win before taking a snap against the Ravens on MNF
The New Orleans Saints won on Sunday, and they didn’t even play. No, not an actual win that will be added to their record, but a moral victory, you could say. And if I’m the Saints, I’ll take any victory with how this season started for them.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10
What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Yardbarker
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
atozsports.com
Broncos can’t catch a break even on their bye week
The Denver Broncos might be turning things around after their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Not only that, but they were able to get the huge win, and then enter the bye week, which is something they needed desperately. While things looked to be heading back in the...
atozsports.com
Bills: Why there is more to Josh Allen’s injury than meets the eye
As if Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets wasn’t bad enough, the Buffalo Bills are holding its breath when it comes to the health of its superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Allen injured his elbow as his Bills fell to the Jets in Week 9 by the score of 20-17. While there hasn’t been an official diagnosis yet, ESPN’s Chris Mortenson reports that doctors are looking at Allen’s ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and related nerves.
atozsports.com
NFL places Chiefs in national spotlight again
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be put right back in the national spotlight once again. After playing on Sunday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans in what was an overtime thriller, the Chiefs will be back on the same network at the same time, very soon. Oftentimes in...
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes showed who the real king is in one particular way
When you go back and look at all the national media and their takes on who the MVP is so far this season, I can almost guarantee you not many said the Kansas City Chiefs‘ quarterback Patrick Lavon Mahomes as the early favorite. You will hear a lot of...
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
atozsports.com
One Bears player admits to an uncomfortable truth after loss to Dolphins
For all of the progress the Chicago Bears have shown on offense, one player isn’t satisfied with the unit’s improvement. Bears tight end Cole Kmet has blossomed into a legitimate red zone threat this season. Kmet finished the Bears’ 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins with five catches for 41 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
atozsports.com
How the Colts’ trash can become the Titans’ treasure
On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that head coach/offensive coordinator Frank Reich had been fired. Perhaps even more shocking was the team’s decision to hire former Colts center Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Reich departs Indianapolis with a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons at the helm, which...
