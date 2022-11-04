ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

insidenu.com

Even in close games, Northwestern still can’t get over the hump

For more than just a moment, it felt like there was a legitimately good chance the 1-7 Northwestern Wildcats, riding a cataclysmic seven-game losing streak and not having won a game on American soil since mid-October 2021, would do it. Pat Fitzgerald’s team had Ryan Day’s No. 2 Ohio State...
EVANSTON, IL
insidenu.com

Rapid Reaction: No. 2 Ohio State outlasts Northwestern 21-7

EVANSTON, Ill. — As it did in the 2020 Big Ten Championship, Northwestern came oh-so close to shocking the world. On a windy and rainy day at Ryan Field, the Wildcats (1-8, 1-5 B1G) came just short of pulling off an upset over No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 B1G), falling to the Buckeyes 21-7.
COLUMBUS, OH
insidenu.com

Stock up, stock down from Northwestern’s defeat to Ohio State

Northwestern did its part to play up against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, easily covering the +38 spread. Here are the positives and negatives from the Wildcats’ eighth straight loss. Stock Up. Northwestern’s secondary. In easily the toughest matchup that the secondary has faced, but the members...
COLUMBUS, OH
insidenu.com

Northwestern - Ohio State 2022 Predictions

Riding a seven-game losing streak, Northwestern ushers in No. 2 Ohio State to Ryan Field. What could possibly go wrong? A lot, in the eye of our staff. This is the ultimate David and Goliath story, except in this edition Goliath beats David by nearly 50. Ohio State has Northwestern outmatched in every single way, and I, just like everyone else on this staff, don’t anticipate this being close. Even if we set aside the struggling offense, Northwestern’s defense just gave up 33 points and almost 400 yards to one of the worst offenses in the country against Iowa. Given the way Graham Mertz and Spencer Petras played against the ‘Cats, Heisman candidate CJ Stroud could very well torch Jim O’Neil’s unit and put on a record-breaking performance.
COLUMBUS, OH

