Riding a seven-game losing streak, Northwestern ushers in No. 2 Ohio State to Ryan Field. What could possibly go wrong? A lot, in the eye of our staff. This is the ultimate David and Goliath story, except in this edition Goliath beats David by nearly 50. Ohio State has Northwestern outmatched in every single way, and I, just like everyone else on this staff, don’t anticipate this being close. Even if we set aside the struggling offense, Northwestern’s defense just gave up 33 points and almost 400 yards to one of the worst offenses in the country against Iowa. Given the way Graham Mertz and Spencer Petras played against the ‘Cats, Heisman candidate CJ Stroud could very well torch Jim O’Neil’s unit and put on a record-breaking performance.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO