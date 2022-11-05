Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose beats San Francisco As The City with The Most Expensive Housing CostsAmancay TapiaSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Win 2022 Mountain West Championship, Clinch Berth in NCAA Tournament
BOX SCORE (PDF) | HIGHLIGHTS. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The No. 3 seed San José State Spartans won the Mountain West Championship on Saturday night by defeating the No.1 seed Wyoming in penalty kicks after a scoreless 110 minutes. Bente Pernot made two saves in the penalty shootout to clinch the victory and lead the Spartans to a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Secure Bowl Eligibility with Win over Colorado State
BOX SCORE (PDF) | HIGHLIGHTS | BRENNAN POSTGAME | MATAU POSTGAME | CORDEIRO POSTGAME | COOKS POSTGAME. SAN JOSE, Calif. - Chevan Cordeiro led San José State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) to a 28-16 victory over Colorado State (2-7, 2-3 MW) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday night. Cordeiro recorded 274 passing yards with two touchdown passes, leading the Spartans to bowl game eligibility for the second time under head coach Brett Brennan.
San Jose State University Spartans
No. 14 SJSU Falls to Top-Ranked Cal at Home
SAN JOSE, Calif.— Nikola Nikolic and Mark Kis led the way as Nikolic recorded two assists with four shot attempts and Kis scored a goal. No. 14 San Josè State (10-14, 0-4) fell to No. 1 Cal (18-1, 3-0) 17-4 at the SRAC Sunday afternoon. Bendeguz Melkuhn, Niels...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Win 3-1 Over Wyoming to Solidify Second Place
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Amethyst Harper recorded her sixth double-double of the season to help the San José State volleyball team defeat Wyoming, 3-1, in a Mountain West match inside Spartan Gym Saturday afternoon. Harper had a very interesting day, recording her 11th career double-double at SJSU with 14 kills...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Competes Hard But Falls To Long Beach State
SAN JOSE, Calif.— netted four goals as No. 14 San Josè State (10-13, 0-4) narrowly lost to No. 7 Long Beach State (18-8, 3-1) 13-10 at the SRAC Saturday afternoon. Mark Kis, Laszlo Szieben, Itay Nemet, Niels Hofmeijer, Javi Ibanez and Bende Pardi also all scored. Goalkeeper Jamie...
CBS Sports
Watch San Jose State vs. Colorado State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Colorado State 2-6; San Jose State 5-2 The San Jose State Spartans and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at CEFCU Stadium. SJSU has a defense that allows only 16.43 points per game, so Colorado State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
postnewsgroup.com
Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race
No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
Lawyer in Troy McAlister case 'extremely disturbed' by Brooke Jenkins
"When prosecutors use information for personal or political reasons, it destroys all trust that the prosecutor can carry out their public duties in an unbiased and ethical manner."
foodgressing.com
Lucca Delicatessen San Francisco – Top Sandwich Spot [Review]
Lucca Delicatessen is an old-school family-owned Italian American deli that has been around since 1929. The deli uses locally-sourced produce, homemade sauces, Italian-imported meat, and fresh ingredients to prepare some of the best sandwiches in the Bay Area. The #1 Italian Combo is one of the most popular sandwiches, topped...
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
Four attorneys in scorched-earth contest for San Francisco District Attorney
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco voters may have shocked the nation in the spring by recalling self-styled “progressive prosecutor” Chesa Boudin from the office of district attorney, but longtime city politics observers knew better, as the city’s reputation as a left-wing, Democratic bastion sometimes conceals many shades of blue. Boudin won his position in […]
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
SFist
Infamous, Rejected Plan for 27-Story Residential Tower in Nordstrom’s Parking Lot Has New Plans Submitted
Reports of the death of the 469 Stevenson high-rise were greatly exaggerated, as the developer has submitted a new plan with stronger retrofitting, and this new version is even one story taller. Last October, when the SF Board of Supervisors shot down a proposal to build a 27-story residential tower...
sfstandard.com
Politically Connected Real Estate Mogul Fails To Get Bank Fraud Conviction Tossed, Could Lose License
San Francisco real estate mogul Victor Makras—who found homes for the likes of Willie Brown and Robert Redford—failed in getting his conviction on bank fraud charges thrown out and could now face the loss of his real estate license, according to state regulations. On Thursday, Northern District Court...
48hills.org
None of the district attorney’s supporters care about allegations of a major ethical breach
By now, anyone who is paying attention to local politics knows that the ethical issues around District Attorney Brooke Jenkins just got a lot deeper. Jenkins was already under fire—and possibly under investigation by the state Bar—for the money she collected from a committee that had links to the recall campaign while she was stumping for the recall.
Comments / 0