San Jose, CA

San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Win 2022 Mountain West Championship, Clinch Berth in NCAA Tournament

BOX SCORE (PDF) | HIGHLIGHTS. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The No. 3 seed San José State Spartans won the Mountain West Championship on Saturday night by defeating the No.1 seed Wyoming in penalty kicks after a scoreless 110 minutes. Bente Pernot made two saves in the penalty shootout to clinch the victory and lead the Spartans to a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship.
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Secure Bowl Eligibility with Win over Colorado State

BOX SCORE (PDF) | HIGHLIGHTS | BRENNAN POSTGAME | MATAU POSTGAME | CORDEIRO POSTGAME | COOKS POSTGAME. SAN JOSE, Calif. - Chevan Cordeiro led San José State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) to a 28-16 victory over Colorado State (2-7, 2-3 MW) at CEFCU Stadium on Saturday night. Cordeiro recorded 274 passing yards with two touchdown passes, leading the Spartans to bowl game eligibility for the second time under head coach Brett Brennan.
San Jose State University Spartans

No. 14 SJSU Falls to Top-Ranked Cal at Home

SAN JOSE, Calif.— Nikola Nikolic and Mark Kis led the way as Nikolic recorded two assists with four shot attempts and Kis scored a goal. No. 14 San Josè State (10-14, 0-4) fell to No. 1 Cal (18-1, 3-0) 17-4 at the SRAC Sunday afternoon. Bendeguz Melkuhn, Niels...
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Win 3-1 Over Wyoming to Solidify Second Place

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Amethyst Harper recorded her sixth double-double of the season to help the San José State volleyball team defeat Wyoming, 3-1, in a Mountain West match inside Spartan Gym Saturday afternoon. Harper had a very interesting day, recording her 11th career double-double at SJSU with 14 kills...
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Competes Hard But Falls To Long Beach State

SAN JOSE, Calif.— netted four goals as No. 14 San Josè State (10-13, 0-4) narrowly lost to No. 7 Long Beach State (18-8, 3-1) 13-10 at the SRAC Saturday afternoon. Mark Kis, Laszlo Szieben, Itay Nemet, Niels Hofmeijer, Javi Ibanez and Bende Pardi also all scored. Goalkeeper Jamie...
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm

With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
postnewsgroup.com

Community Coalition Says ‘No’ to Coal Money in Oakland Mayor’s Race

No Coal in Oakland, a grassroots coalition of community, faith, and environmental justice groups are denouncing an attempt by coal terminal developers to influence the Oakland mayor’s race with over $600,000 of out-of-town money. Rallying last Thursday at developer Phil Tagami’s office at the Rotunda Building at 300 Frank...
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
foodgressing.com

Lucca Delicatessen San Francisco – Top Sandwich Spot [Review]

Lucca Delicatessen is an old-school family-owned Italian American deli that has been around since 1929. The deli uses locally-sourced produce, homemade sauces, Italian-imported meat, and fresh ingredients to prepare some of the best sandwiches in the Bay Area. The #1 Italian Combo is one of the most popular sandwiches, topped...
KTVU FOX 2

Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
