Anchorage’s Sayvia Sellers ranked 28th nationally; see how that stacks up against Alaska ballers of the past

Aviation program that trains rural pilots finds a home in Anchorage
A program that aims to train rural pilots to serve Alaska’s bush communities opened a new facility in Anchorage in October. The new hangar is now the central spot for students interested in pursuing a career in aviation. CKT Aviation owner and Certified Flight Instructor Jamie Klaes told a...
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM AKDT. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in...
ACS Invitational Wrestling Hosts Boys & Girls Tournaments
The ACS Invitational Wrestling Tournaments, with wrestlers representing 52 teams from throughout Alaska, featured both a boys tournament (40 teams) and a girls tournament (52 teams) at Anchorage Christian School. ACS Invitational: Boys. The Kenai Kardinals scored 78 team points and Nikiski scored 72, finishing behind overall team champion Nome,...
NCAA-record crowd sees #6 UAA top Central in 3
ANCHORAGE – Seniors stars Ellen Floyd and Eve Stephens delivered huge efforts to help propel 6th-ranked Alaska Anchorage to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 victory over Central Washington in front of largest regular-season crowd in NCAA Div. II volleyball history – 3,888 – Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Center.
Passing: Bill Sheffield, former governor of Alaska
Former Gov. Bill Sheffield has passed. He died at his home in Anchorage after an extended illness at the age of 94. William Jennings Sheffield Jr. was the fifth governor of Alaska, from 1982 to 1986. A Democrat, Sheffield was born on June 26, 1928 in Spokane, Wash. He built and owned hotels under Sheffield Enterprises, eventually owning 19 hotels, which he sold to Holland America. Those hotels are now known as Westmark.
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 5: “I Have No Idea What You’re Talking About, Eileen”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) Alaska Daily’s newest breakout star is a ferret. The show opens with reporter Claire cheerily walking into the newsroom clutching a clear backpack. Inside the backpack is her son’s ferret, Harry Hairy Potter. She’s taking it to her son’s school for show-and-tell after lunch. Five bucks Hairy disapparates before the second commercial break.
2 veterans reconnect over fateful Instagram post
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What used to be a Pizza Hut in a South Anchorage strip mall is cooking up something a little different. On this particular Monday, they’re baking the flavor that started it all; Banana Nut Bread. The company is called Elevated Oats — a gluten-free, gourmet granola business owned by Army veterans Megan Militello and Lacey Ernandes.
10 Best Hikes Near Anchorage, Alaska for an Epic Day in Nature
Bounded by the Cook Inlet to the west and the Chugach mountains to the east, you don’t need to venture far beyond Anchorage’s city limits for an epic hike. As the state’s largest city, Anchorage offers a convenient home base for exploring the natural beauty found in southcentral Alaska. From snowy peaks, lush river valleys, and impressive glaciers, the wilderness that surrounds Anchorage is unrivaled. Wildlife viewing opportunities are also limitless around the city, where it’s often possible to spot bears, moose, bald eagles, and more!
Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House
In East Anchorage, there are two races for the Alaska House of Representatives that feature two candidates – a Democrat and a Republican – and no incumbents. Both were relatively close in the August primary. And both could determine which caucus controls the House when the legislative session begins in January in Juneau. In House […] The post Two pivotal East Anchorage races could determine control of Alaska House appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Anchorage schools join others around nation that will close on Election Day to make voting easier, more secure
The Anchorage School District will close schools on Nov. 8, Election Day, at the request of the Alaska Division of Elections. The officially stated reason is that it will make voting easier and reduce pressure on the parking lots and school campuses at the 54 school voting locations in Alaska’s largest city.
Wildcats Defeated By #6 Seawolves in Straight Sets
ANCHORAGE, Alaska. - The Central Washington University volleyball team traveled to Anchorage to take on #6 Alaska Anchorage Saturday night. In front of a record-breaking crowd, the Wildcats fell short to the Seawolves. 3,888 people turned out to watch the contest, and 3,888 people were not disappointed in this back-and-forth action-packed contest. UAA took it in three sets (25-20, 28-26, 25-22).
New treatment facility in Wasilla turns a mother’s heartbreak into hope
Northwood Elementary is an Anchorage school proposed for closure. At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal, Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list. Alaska Avalanche Workshop held at...
Anchorage School District explains decision to call a snow day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District said bad roads were a big part of the reason classes — as well as most afterschool activities —were cancelled Thursday. Communications Director M.J. Thim said there was particular concern about roads in the Anchorage Hillside, Eagle River and Chugiak...
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
Controversial demolition of 4th Avenue Theatre progressing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans. Demolition of the building proceeded this week according to schedule, part of a larger plan to reimagine the heart of Downtown Anchorage by Peach Holdings LLC. The erasure of the theater from the downtown skyline generates a range of emotions due to the iconic status of the building. Some feel excited about the prospect of a new building, stores, offices, and economic changes coming to the city.
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements when she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials...
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
Anchorage schools will close on Election Day in response to elections officials’ request
(Alaska Beacon) - Anchorage schools will be closed on Election Day, with students working from home because of a request from the Alaska Division of Elections, officials from both agencies said this week. Gail Fenumiai, director of the elections division, said the request was not related to security concerns. Elections...
Emotions run high at first ASD town hall for possible school closures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The first of six town hall meetings centered on possible school closures in the Anchorage School District was held Thursday night at Birchwood ABC Elementary, and it drew quite a crowd. The gatherings are designed to give the public an opportunity to voice their opinions about...
