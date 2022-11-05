ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kvrr.com

Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
valleynewslive.com

Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
FARGO, ND
westfargopacker.org

West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year

Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
WEST FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Foreigner coming to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on May 10th

FARGO – Foreigner is coming to Fargo. The multi-platinum album hitmakers will bring their “Greatest Hits Tour” to Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Center Avenue in Moorhead now open!

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a long summer of construction, the City of Moorhead says Center Avenue is now open for through traffic. The project stretched from the Red River to 8th Street. The City says there’s still some finishing work left on traffic signals and landscaping, but planting will happen next spring.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong

MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Special "Grand Champion Experience" available to concertgoers at next summer's Red River Valley Fair

(Fargo, ND) -- People who attend concerts at the Red River Valley Fair next summer will have a new way to experience a show. "So with a 'Grand Champion Experience' you get a reserve seat, area near the stage, you get catered food included, there's a private climate controlled restroom, there's a private cash bar, you get early entrance into the show," said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Fair's Director of Marketing and Events.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Mail theft in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up

EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October. A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.
EDDY COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man

(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

Woman injured in accident near Fisher

A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
FISHER, MN
wdayradionow.com

Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more

(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fire rips through North Fargo home

(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a house fire broke out just after midnight in North Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio flames were shooting out of the first floor of the home in the 700 block of 12th street North when crews arrived. It...
