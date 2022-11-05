Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
westfargopacker.org
West Fargo High School Introduces Block Schedule Coming 2023-24 School Year
Since the first day, there has been talk across West Fargo High School of a new schedule coming for the 2023-2024 school year. On Friday, November 4th, it was confirmed in PackerTime that students next year will be following the new block schedule. The schedule was added to go along with the academy model that will come in a few years. The early use of the schedule is to prepare teachers and students for the academy model, and the block in general.
kfgo.com
Foreigner coming to Fargo’s Scheels Arena on May 10th
FARGO – Foreigner is coming to Fargo. The multi-platinum album hitmakers will bring their “Greatest Hits Tour” to Scheels Arena on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Tickets start at $49.50, plus applicable fees, and go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
valleynewslive.com
Center Avenue in Moorhead now open!
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - After a long summer of construction, the City of Moorhead says Center Avenue is now open for through traffic. The project stretched from the Red River to 8th Street. The City says there’s still some finishing work left on traffic signals and landscaping, but planting will happen next spring.
kvrr.com
Annual Fall Craft/Vendor Show & Silent Auction continues to go strong
MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Organizers were thrilled with the turnout and continued support from the community, they have lots of locally made items, clothing for the winter, homemade baked goods, and art. The goal is to raise money to support our veterans in the Fargo Moorhead area with their needs, and...
wdayradionow.com
Special "Grand Champion Experience" available to concertgoers at next summer's Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- People who attend concerts at the Red River Valley Fair next summer will have a new way to experience a show. "So with a 'Grand Champion Experience' you get a reserve seat, area near the stage, you get catered food included, there's a private climate controlled restroom, there's a private cash bar, you get early entrance into the show," said Elizabeth Birkemeyer, the Fair's Director of Marketing and Events.
valleynewslive.com
Mail theft in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman in S. Fargo is frustrated over the theft of her mail this week. Beth Schaible said her neighbor saw a man pull up to her house off of 22nd Ave. S. and went into her mailbox. ”Very frustrating. I felt violated,” said...
valleynewslive.com
Motorcyclist found dead in same area of Otter Tail County chase
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist was found dead on Friday morning, in the same area where deputies engaged in a pursuit the night before. Just before 8:30 p.m. on November 3, members of the Otter Tail County...
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night. A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a...
valleynewslive.com
Cass County Sheriff Jahner debates Sheriff’s Deputy Mathew King
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men went toe to toe Friday afternoon in the first and only debate before next week’s election all in an effort to be Cass County’s top cop. Incumbent Sheriff Jesse Janner and Cass County Deputy Mathew King went back and forth...
KFYR-TV
Pair face criminal charges following Eddy County hunting dust-up
EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Two North Dakota men are facing criminal charges after a hunting dispute in October. A game warden said he was called to a section of land in Eddy County on Oct. 21 where 69-year-old Jeffrey Erman, of Bismarck, was involved in an argument with 23-year-old Dustin Wolf, of West Fargo, and group of other West Fargo men.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
valleynewslive.com
Police at MN State Senate candidate’s house for dispute with ex-wife
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live has obtained an incident report about what led Moorhead police to be at Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer’s house for over 40 minutes Wednesday night. The police report says officers were called to Bohmer’s Moorhead home during a child...
KNOX News Radio
Woman injured in accident near Fisher
A woman from Fisher (MN) was injured in a one-car accident this (Thu) morning. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office got a report around 10:30 AM, of a car in a ditch, with a person outside the car on the ground. Deputies say 73-year-old Sandra Hlady was apparently traveling on...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speaks on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire rips through North Fargo home
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a house fire broke out just after midnight in North Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio flames were shooting out of the first floor of the home in the 700 block of 12th street North when crews arrived. It...
