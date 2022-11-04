EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -There were several changes with the Red Zone Top 10 as we begin the playoffs. Starting at the top, the Longview Lobos reclaimed the top spot with a 70-0 shutout last week. Mount Vernon and Corrigan also dropped off of the list, making room for Lovelady and Chapel Hill.

LOVELADY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO