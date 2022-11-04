Read full article on original website
States with the most rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure
Ten states have at least seven rural hospitals that are at immediate risk of closure, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Rural hospitals at immediate risk of closure were losing money on patient services prior to the pandemic and did not have sufficient sources of other funds to cover those losses, according to the report. Their losses are likely to increase in the future due to higher costs. These hospitals also have more debts than assets, or their net assets could offset their losses for at most two to three years, according to the report, which reflects data that is current as of October.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Allina Health, based in Minneapolis, seeks...
Bryan Health picks Medline as primary supplier
After working with a different supplier for more than three decades, Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health chose Medline as its main vendor in a deal worth $140 million. As part of the multiyear contract, Medline will exclusively provide medical supplies to Bryan's acute care medical centers across Nebraska and the Kearney Regional Medical Center, which is already served by Medline.
6 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are six hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Newman Memorial Hospital (Shattuck, Okla.) 3. Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland (Tenn.) 4....
Kansas health center goes live with Epic
Emporia, Kan.-based CareArc has gone live with an Epic EHR system. The health network was able to go live through a partnership with Health Choice Network. During the implementation process, HCN worked with both Epic and CareArc to provide project management, interface analysts and development support, according to a Nov. 7 CareArc news release.
Arbor Health appoints new CFO
Morton, Wash.-based Arbor Health has named Cheryl Cornwell as its new CFO, The Chronicle reported Nov. 7. Ms. Cornwell previously served as the CFO for Lake Chelan (Wash.) Health and Lake Health District Hospital in Lakeview, Ore. She has 13 years of experience as a CFO and 16 years working in healthcare.
'It is no longer feasible': Illinois hospital to close campus in December
Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers is permanently closing its Yorkville campus, effective Dec. 3. Morris Hospital said it has offered to relocate the 10 employees working at the facility to other locations in its network. "Unfortunately, we have not achieved the vision and goals that were established when we...
Iowa health center replacing CEO after employee death
Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center is under interim leadership as an investigation takes place into the death of an employee, Ottumwa Radio News reported Nov. 4. A statement provided to Becker's — from Eric Carlson, chair of the Ottumwa Regional board of trustees — says Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as CEO of the regional health center.
3 hospitals mulling rural emergency hospital conversions
CMS recently announced the final rule for the emergency rural hospital designation, which is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The rural emergency hospital designation aims to curb rural hospital closures by offering them a chance to close infrequently used inpatient beds and focus on providing outpatient and emergency department services.
HCA Virginia hospital closes NICU
Richmond, Va.-based Chippenham Hospital closed its neonatal intensive care unit Nov. 1, Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Nov. 4. Patients seeking NICU services will now be referred to Johnston-Willis Hospital, also in Richmond, 6 miles away. Both facilities are owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. A spokesperson for HCA did not address...
