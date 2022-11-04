Read full article on original website
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?
Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Is Glowing Green Today
Shares of the anti-cancer cell therapy company Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) are having an unusually strong showing today. Specifically, the biotech's stock is up by a whopping 26.8% on sky-high volume as of 2:17 p.m. ET on Tuesday. What's fueling this double-digit rally? Ahead of the opening bell, Adaptimmune released...
Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Different From Yours. Here's Why.
Investors from all woks of life tend to follow the teachings and philosophies of legendary investor Warren Buffett. After all, Buffett is not only considered to be one of the best investors ever, but he's also one of the richest people in the world, so he's got the results to back it up.
Bull vs Bear: Does Meta Stock Have Legs?
Bull vs. Bear is a new, weekly feature where the VettaFi writers' room takes opposite sides for a debate on controversial stocks, strategies, or market ideas — with plenty of discussion of ETF ideas to play either angle. For this edition of Bull vs. Bear, Karrie Gordon and Elle Caruso debate the investment case for and against communications services giant Meta.
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
In trading on Tuesday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of 22nd Century Group, down about 14.1% and shares of Vector Group down about 1.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are oil...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
PNTG vs. CHE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare sector might want to consider either The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) or Chemed (CHE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has...
Here's Why Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, XOP
In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Equinox Gold, up about 12.5% and shares of Gold Fields Limited, up about 10.2% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today...
Oil States International (OIS) Is Up 14.63% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
