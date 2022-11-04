ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6

This weekend is going to be beautiful weather-wise so you will probably want to get out of the house. The good news for you is that you can get out and check out one of these events going on this weekend. With the holiday season quickly approaching, there is no shortage of craft fairs this weekend. If there is something going on that I didn't mention, feel free to mention it in the comments section, so others can check it out. Don't forget to turn your clocks back and check the batteries in your smoke detectors this weekend for daylight savings time.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12

Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Holiday Craft Fair brings homemade goods to Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — It may be a bit early to put up lights and other decorations, but the New England Craft Fairs company is putting many in the spirit with their Holiday Arts and Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the Fireside Inn right off Interstate 95 exit 48.
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Can The Government Really Force The Augusta Chipotle To Reopen?

Many of us were really bummed when we learned that the Chipotle restaurant in Augusta was going to be closing its doors permanently. Actually, many fans of the restaurant had been annoyed for months leading up to the closure. It seemed like, no matter when you visited the restaurant, it was always closed.
AUGUSTA, ME
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE
bridgton.com

‘Queen’ answer to avid boater’s retirement plan

NAPLES — The Songo River Queen II has a new owner who is no stranger to marine vessels. “I’ve had a boat since I was 12. I was a commercial fisherman out of high school, a lobster fisherman out of the Saugus River. I’ve had a boat my entire life. It has always been a dream to have a retirement job that involved boats, like with a marina,” Ryan Carvalho said.
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Doctors address RSV spike in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — 16-month-old Ozzie slept in a hospital bed that seemed to swallow the small child. Tubes carrying oxygen plugged his nose. The machine pumping the air made the only sound in the room, save for every few minutes when Ozzie would be jolted awake by a brief coughing fit.
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

There’s a Phantom Restaurant in Scarborough, Maine, Cooked Up by a YouTube Sensation

As if there isn't enough competition in the Portland area when it comes to restaurants, how about adding another possibility into the mix: ordering food from a restaurant that doesn't actually exist and getting it delivered to your doorstep. Does that sound confusing? Yes. But it's a legit thing, as a virtual burger chain has popped up in the Maine Mall area and is leaving some customers dumbfounded.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant

AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
maineinsights.com

Waterville, Maine revitalization efforts highlighted

The Hathaway Center was an old shirt factory renovated with the historic tax credit under the Baldacci administration. photo by Ramona du Houx. Waterville, Maine – Since Governor Baldacci, Waterville has been receiving create economy assistance from the state government and building public/private partnerships. The Maine Historic tax credits Baldacci introduced helped renovations downtown including the old Hathaway Center. The Pine Tree Zone tax incentives gave businesses incentives to move to Waterville, and they did like TMoblie.
WATERVILLE, ME

