NEW YORK – Meredith Heaney scored in the final game of her career with Columbia field hockey (6-11, 3-4) as the Lions hosted #7 Princeton (13-4, 7-0) in the season finale on Saturday afternoon. The top-seeded Tigers defeated the Lions 3-1. The Tigers broke through first on a penalty stroke near the three-minute mark of the first quarter. Heaney scored the equalizer three minutes later on a bouncing ball in the shooting circle.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO