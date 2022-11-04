Read full article on original website
Related
Central Virginia boasts heavy turnout on last day of in-person early voting before Election Day
Saturday marked the last opportunity for Virginia voters to cast their ballots in-person prior to Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.
cvilletomorrow.org
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
2022 general election: A look at Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race
For the second straight election, Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin is being challenged by Republican Leon Benjamin. But this time they are running to represent Virginia’s new 4th Congressional District.
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.
Richmond preparing for Phase 1 of City Center Plan
In a recent announcement from the city of Richmond, they are accepting applications from developers for Phase 1 of the City Center Innovation District Project.
Victim reacts to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts in Virginia
The Department of Justice is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts in nine states, including Virginia. 8News spoke with local victims of such thefts to see how they felt about the coordinated takedown of a nationwide network of criminals.
US News and World Report
The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia
The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
cbs19news
Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
cbs19news
Seeking information in Madison County fraud case
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
The man who killed a Virginia State Police Special Agent may get a life sentence
Travis Ball is serving a 36-year prison sentence for the 2017 murder of Virginia State Trooper Mike Walter. Now Richmond prosecutors are taking steps to keep Ball in prison for the rest of his life.
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Chesterfield man arrested in connection to October shooting in Henrico
Henrico Police arrested a 22-year-old Chesterfield County man, who now faces 11 charges related to a shooting that injured a man in the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court in Henrico Oct. 8. Nicholas Alexander Mohr was arrested without incident Oct. 28. He faces charges of malicious wounding, use of...
An update to Richmond's City Center, Coliseum redevelopment plans
The first phase involves demolishing the Coliseum, adaptive reuse of the neighboring Blues Armory building, infrastructure improvements, and development of a 500-room hotel.
NBC12
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery prize in history. Saturday’s winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing,...
Richmond, Virginia couple living in RV will be featured on a reality show
A Richmond couple, Howard and Katelyn Newstate call themselves "Newstate Nomads." That's because the couple travels and lives full-time in their Winnebago. It was Howard's idea to live mobile in a 200-square-foot RV back in 2018.
New Richmond cannabis dispensary opens in Carytown
Medical marijuana dispensary Cannabist has opened in the former Need Supply Co. space in Carytown in Richmond.
Man found dead on Richmond's Southside
A man was found dead with gunshot wounds on the city's Southside Saturday night. Richmond Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue.
Comments / 0