Louisa County, VA

WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
US News and World Report

The 13 Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

The capital city of Virginia contains multitudes. This midsize city on the James River is home to more than 30 craft breweries, for example, as well an array of historical sites and museums. Richmond's historic moments range from Patrick Henry's "Give me liberty, or give me death" speech in 1775 to the city gaining international attention in 2020 for the removal of more than a dozen Confederate monuments.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Vega responds to Spanberger, calling her a hypocrite

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Yesli Vega, the Republican running to represent the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia, pulled no punches at a rally in Madison County on Thursday. She was responding to comments incumbent Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger recently made, calling her a hypocrite. At another rally, Vega made...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Seeking information in Madison County fraud case

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some people in connection with a fraud case. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred at a 7-Eleven store on Oct. 1. Three people are wanted for questioning regarding the...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
NBC12

$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery prize in history. Saturday’s winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE

