A recap of the books we’ve spotlighted in the past few days. Motherthing: A Novel by Ainslie Hogarth (Vintage). Reviewed by K.E. Flann. “So, with Ralph lost in grief and more enmeshed with Laura than ever, Abby is ill-equipped to handle the news that Mrs. Bondy is being moved to a cut-rate facility by her own horrible daughter, who seeks to protect her inheritance. It’s not a spoiler to reveal what Abby does next — this plot point is announced right on the book jacket. Hence, the unusual way Abby uses her chicken a la king recipe is not the point. Rather, in the tradition of Stephen King’s The Shining, the point is how she arrives at this disgusting and extreme destination.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO