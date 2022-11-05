Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
therecordlive.com
Lady Cardinals win Area Championship
The Bridge City Lady Cardinals volleyball team continued its superb play through the first two rounds of the state playoffs. The Lady Cardinals were undefeated in 12 district matches and have not lost a set in advancing to the third round of the post season. In the Bi-District round Bridge...
therecordlive.com
Lady Bobcats eliminated by Danbury in Area Round
A successful season for the Orangefield Lady Bobcats volleyball team came to an end Thursday, November 3, in Channelview. The Danbury Lady Panthers eliminated Orangefield in a five set Area Round match of the playoffs. The Lady Bobcats advanced to the Area Round with a win in the Bi-District Round...
thekatynews.com
Football Finale Includes Drama
The final night of the 19-6A regular season football kicks off early on Friday at 5:30 p.m. as Taylor and unbeaten Katy tangle at Legacy Stadium. At 6 p.m. Tompkins and Paetow will collide with the fourth-and-final playoff spot on the line at Rhodes Stadium. According to the Katy ISD...
KBTX.com
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play. After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout. In the third quarter, the Cubs...
thepostnewspaper.net
Clearly, Falls is Best in 24-6A
For the first time in school history, Clear Falls stands atop the District 24-6A football standings. The Knights rolled past Clear Creek 47-9 on Thursday night, clinching the district championship as they finished the regular season with a 8-2 record overall and 5-1 in 24-6A. Clear Falls’ magic moment was the culmination of a journey that started in 2015 when the program finished 0-10 and was regarded as one of the worst teams in the Houston area.
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Click2Houston.com
Fans flood downtown Houston after Astros WORLD SERIES WIN 🥳🎉
HOUSTON – Want to feel like you’re downtown without the hassle of leaving home?. Go ahead and watch the action LIVE in the video player above.
KFDM-TV
Retired MLB slugger Jay Bruce opens Sure Shot retail shop
Beaumont, Tx — Former MLB outfielder Jay Bruce recently bought Sure Shot game calls. The SETX native is an avid hunter and fisherman and in his quest to expand the Sure Shot brand, Jay opened up a retail shop in Beaumont.
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
Click2Houston.com
Wear like a champ: Here’s where to go to grab your Astros swag made by locals
HOUSTON – As the Astros win their second World Series in history, there will be plenty of events happening around the city, which will require the perfect Astros gear to match. Houston has some of the hottest fan gear out right now, made by local businesses and t-shirt makers...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Celebrating our 2022 World Series Champs!
We’re all elated at the 2022 World Series win after the exciting Game 6 matchup vs. the Phillies at Minute Maid Park! It’s the Astros’ second World Series title in franchise history. Celebrate the incredible World Series win and an incredible season overall downtown on Monday, Nov....
Beaumont, Port Arthur Academy stores reopened Saturday night to sell gear after Astros' World Series win
BEAUMONT, Texas — Academy stores in Beaumont and Port Arthur reopened Saturday night to sell gear following the Houston Astros' World Series win. The Academy in Beaumont is located at 7130 Eastex Freeway. The store in Port Arthur is located at 8453 Memorial Boulevard. Both stores originally closed at...
therecordlive.com
Clint Russell Beard, Sr. 65, Lumberton
Clint Russell Beard, Sr. 65, of Lumberton, passed away on November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on January 16, 1957, he was the son of Jack Lynn Beard and Dorothy Evelyn (Walker) Bantilias. Clint was a very outdoorsy type of man. He loved to go fishing at the lake or river. He could normally be found working on a new project of his. Clint loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Family was everything to him, and loved his grandson, Tryp, most of all. Tryp loved his “Ooha” – which is what he called him. Clint will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Beard and Dorothy Bantilias and sister, Jan Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Holley Beard; daughter, Jacquelyn Whigham and husband Christopher of Silsbee, Texas; son, Clint Russell Beard, Jr. and wife Brandi of Lumberton, Texas; grandchild, Tryp Beard; sisters, Ann Smith and husband Richard of Beaumont, Texas, Angie Rone of Beaumont, Texas, Tina Jordan of Nederland, Texas, and Candy Gross and husband John of Shawnee, Kansas; brothers, Ted Beard and wife Debra of Bridge City, and Steve Beard and wife Olivia of Evadale, Texas; as well as his fur babies, Bear, Bizkit, Snuggles, Lola, Noopy, and Cami.
Here Are The Details On The Astros World Series Parade!
Here's the details on tomorrow's Astros World Series championship parade! Will you be going??
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
fox26houston.com
'Trill on Wheels' celebrates Houston bred hip hop stars
Trill on wheels is a hip-hop-inspired cycling experience like no other. You can only find it in Houston!
Click2Houston.com
Trae tha Truth says Astros’ World Series win is good for the city: ‘Now we made a statement’
HOUSTON – Rapper and Houstonian Trae tha Truth spoke to KPRC 2 following the Astros’ World Series win, telling KPRC 2 that the win is good for the city and “made a statement.” Watch his remarks in the video above.
Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone
HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
houstoniamag.com
Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston
From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
City of Houston moves forward with intentions to purchase Ruffino Tract
The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan of turning land belonging half to the city of Bellaire and half to the city of West University Place into a flood detention zone. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) The city of Houston is moving ahead with a long-discussed plan...
