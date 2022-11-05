Clint Russell Beard, Sr. 65, of Lumberton, passed away on November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on January 16, 1957, he was the son of Jack Lynn Beard and Dorothy Evelyn (Walker) Bantilias. Clint was a very outdoorsy type of man. He loved to go fishing at the lake or river. He could normally be found working on a new project of his. Clint loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Family was everything to him, and loved his grandson, Tryp, most of all. Tryp loved his “Ooha” – which is what he called him. Clint will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Beard and Dorothy Bantilias and sister, Jan Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Holley Beard; daughter, Jacquelyn Whigham and husband Christopher of Silsbee, Texas; son, Clint Russell Beard, Jr. and wife Brandi of Lumberton, Texas; grandchild, Tryp Beard; sisters, Ann Smith and husband Richard of Beaumont, Texas, Angie Rone of Beaumont, Texas, Tina Jordan of Nederland, Texas, and Candy Gross and husband John of Shawnee, Kansas; brothers, Ted Beard and wife Debra of Bridge City, and Steve Beard and wife Olivia of Evadale, Texas; as well as his fur babies, Bear, Bizkit, Snuggles, Lola, Noopy, and Cami.

