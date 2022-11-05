ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huffman, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

therecordlive.com

Lady Cardinals win Area Championship

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals volleyball team continued its superb play through the first two rounds of the state playoffs. The Lady Cardinals were undefeated in 12 district matches and have not lost a set in advancing to the third round of the post season. In the Bi-District round Bridge...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Lady Bobcats eliminated by Danbury in Area Round

A successful season for the Orangefield Lady Bobcats volleyball team came to an end Thursday, November 3, in Channelview. The Danbury Lady Panthers eliminated Orangefield in a five set Area Round match of the playoffs. The Lady Bobcats advanced to the Area Round with a win in the Bi-District Round...
DANBURY, TX
thekatynews.com

Football Finale Includes Drama

The final night of the 19-6A regular season football kicks off early on Friday at 5:30 p.m. as Taylor and unbeaten Katy tangle at Legacy Stadium. At 6 p.m. Tompkins and Paetow will collide with the fourth-and-final playoff spot on the line at Rhodes Stadium. According to the Katy ISD...
KATY, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Clearly, Falls is Best in 24-6A

For the first time in school history, Clear Falls stands atop the District 24-6A football standings. The Knights rolled past Clear Creek 47-9 on Thursday night, clinching the district championship as they finished the regular season with a 8-2 record overall and 5-1 in 24-6A. Clear Falls’ magic moment was the culmination of a journey that started in 2015 when the program finished 0-10 and was regarded as one of the worst teams in the Houston area.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Celebrating our 2022 World Series Champs!

We’re all elated at the 2022 World Series win after the exciting Game 6 matchup vs. the Phillies at Minute Maid Park! It’s the Astros’ second World Series title in franchise history. Celebrate the incredible World Series win and an incredible season overall downtown on Monday, Nov....
HOUSTON, TX
therecordlive.com

Clint Russell Beard, Sr. 65, Lumberton

Clint Russell Beard, Sr. 65, of Lumberton, passed away on November 2, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Born in Orange, Texas, on January 16, 1957, he was the son of Jack Lynn Beard and Dorothy Evelyn (Walker) Bantilias. Clint was a very outdoorsy type of man. He loved to go fishing at the lake or river. He could normally be found working on a new project of his. Clint loved football, especially the Dallas Cowboys. Family was everything to him, and loved his grandson, Tryp, most of all. Tryp loved his “Ooha” – which is what he called him. Clint will be deeply missed by all his loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Beard and Dorothy Bantilias and sister, Jan Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Holley Beard; daughter, Jacquelyn Whigham and husband Christopher of Silsbee, Texas; son, Clint Russell Beard, Jr. and wife Brandi of Lumberton, Texas; grandchild, Tryp Beard; sisters, Ann Smith and husband Richard of Beaumont, Texas, Angie Rone of Beaumont, Texas, Tina Jordan of Nederland, Texas, and Candy Gross and husband John of Shawnee, Kansas; brothers, Ted Beard and wife Debra of Bridge City, and Steve Beard and wife Olivia of Evadale, Texas; as well as his fur babies, Bear, Bizkit, Snuggles, Lola, Noopy, and Cami.
LUMBERTON, TX
KHOU

Drake's Texas shoutout was not well-received by everyone

HOUSTON — A new Drake album wouldn't sit right without a Houston shoutout. The rapper's new album "Her Loss," which is a collaboration project with Atlanta's own 21 Savage, dropped on Friday featuring 16 tracks and numerous writers and producers credited throughout. It's also getting some blowback for questionable...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

Our 16 Favorite Sandwich Shops in Houston

From banh mi to po’boys and tortas, these sandwich shops have it all. While tacos, burgers, and bbq usually get the lion's share of the attention in Houston, our sandwich game deserves some love, too. That’s because the between-bread options in this city are as diverse as our population—with banh mi, po’ boys, and tortas blending seamlessly with Italian hoagies and Jewish deli classics. You can find them at the best sandwich shops spread across Mutt City. Here are just a few of our favorites:
HOUSTON, TX

