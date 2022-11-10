ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

These are the world's best Christmas markets

By Kate Plummer
 3 days ago

Christmas is just around the corner and one of the many great things about the season is the chance to explore markets, buy tat and soak up some good vibes.

And if you are looking to only go to the best of the best, cruise company Planet Cruise has compiled a list of the best markets in the world so you can really start to feel that festive cheer.

Two of them are in the UK, while two markets from Germany and two from Poland also make the cut. Meanwhile, the US is clearly the best place to go on a market crawl with three making the cut. There's also one in Canada.

Take a look at the top ten for yourself:

  1. Bryant Park Winter Village, New York, US
  2. Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, London
  3. Toronto Christmas Market, Toronto, Canada
  4. Spruce Meadows Christmas Markets, California, US
  5. York Christmas Markets, York
  6. Union Square Holiday Market, New York, US
  7. Frankfurt Christmas Market, Germany
  8. Dresden Christmas Market, Germany
  9. Wroclaw Christmas Market, Poland
  10. Krakow Christmas Market, Poland
We can't wait to get some gloves on, buy a mulled wine, and cut about town feeling Christmassy.

