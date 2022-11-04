The Frankenmuth Country Teams traveled to Michigan International Speedway to compete in the Division 2 MHSAA State Finals today in very windy conditions. The girls team qualified by earning 2nd place in last weeks Regional meet and two boys qualified by finishing in the top 15 finishers. The girls were seeded 12th going into the meet and upheld that position with their 12th place finish. Mary Richmond led the girls team earning All-State honors for the third year in a row by finishing in 3rd place (she placed 2nd in 2021 and 4th in 2020). Natalie Foltz was 40th overall followed by Elise Barden (98), Gabby Cleveland (126), Clare Conzelmann (205), Evie Culver (209), and Kaitlyn Miller (232). This was first time Natalie, Elise, Gabby, Clare, and Evie competed at the State Finals.

