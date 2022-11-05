The general election is just two days away! According to the Division of Elections, more than 64,000 Alaskans have already early voted in-person or voted by absentee. It’s definitely going to be a high turnout election. This is the first time three statewide races have been on the ballot since 2014. And throw in redistricting and ranked choice voting, this makes for quite the election. Stay tuned for an article on our picks for all 62 races (three statewide, 59 legislative) and the constitutional convention question. As usual, campaigns are getting loose and creative with mail and radio ads in the final days leading up to the election.

ALASKA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO