Mad Nice bringing Italian eats, Cali vibes to Detroit this winter
(CBS DETROIT) - Described as a blend of modern Italian specialties and California vibes, Mad Nice is the newest concept coming from the Heirloom Hospitality Group. The company behind Prime + Proper and Cash Only Supper Club said Mad Nice is their most ambitious concept to date. The restaurant will focus on both direct-from-the-farm and fermented ingredients inspired by the changing seasons of Michigan, the California coast and southern Italy. The Mad Nice kitchen will be led by executive chef partner and native Detroiter Myles McVay, HOUR Detroit magazine's chef of the year. "All the offerings at Mad...
Meet the woman making unique cheesecake flavors for everyone
If you’re like most people, you and your loved ones will be looking forward to dessert after a nice holiday meal. Many families have their go-to desserts for special occasions, but holiday celebrations may be made even more memorable and delicious with a sweet twist on a classic dessert.
Snow Tubing Is Back at Michigan’s Bowers Farm for Winter Fun
There's some serious winter fun heading your way again this year! Winter Park at Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan is once again this year bringing back a season of outdoor fun including snow tubing. Sure, sledding is always fun, but snow tubing kicks it up to a whole...
2022 Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo: Amazing Holiday Fun
The Detroit Zoo continues their holiday tradition with another season of Wild Lights. Guests can enjoy this even from November 19, 2022 until January 18th, 2023. More than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings, and sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. Get your tickets online.
Christmas movie filmed in Holly holds red carpet premiere: How to view the movie
HOLLY, MI - Tis the holiday movie season and this film shot in Michigan has everything a family Christmas movie should have and then some, including a reindeer, horses, original Christmas music and Santa Claus, himself. Hundreds of people celebrated Christmas a couple of months early last night at the...
From Michigan With Love: Must Have Holiday Flavor
Everyone is looking for that must have flavor this holiday season, and those tasty treats are right here in Michigan. Franklin, with From Northern Michigan with Love has all the details in this month’s segment. He features Old World Almonds in Livonia and Alden Millhouse in Alden. Tune in...
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
It's the first weekend that the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway winter activities will be open this season. Check them out or find more activities around Southeast Michigan. Downtown Detroit Markets. Thursday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 13. Cadillac Square in Downtown Detroit. Get your holiday shopping...
Novi Pet Expo 2022
Novi Pet Expo 2022 at Suburban Collection Showplace hours, admission, and discount tickets info. The Novi Home Show returns to Metro Detroit Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Bring your kids (and your pets!) to the 2022 Pet Expo for helpful presentations, fun for the kids, and entertainment...
Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave.
Detroit lifestyle brand, Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, owned and operated by Mia Ray, is bringing a luxury retail experience to Woodard Avenue this holiday season. Fresh from her trip to Beverly Hills for a photo shoot featuring the Combs sisters, Jessie James, Chance and D’Lila, daughters of Diddy, estimated to be worth $900 million dollars, Mia Ray is getting you ready for the holidays. The Glam-Aholic pop-up […] The post Black-Owned Glam-Aholic Is Bringing Luxury Bags & Totes Pop Up To Woodward Ave. appeared first on BLAC Media.
How to get $10 ‘Hamilton’ tickets for every performance this month in Michigan
DETROIT - You could see one of the most popular Broadway musicals at a huge discounted price. There’s going to be a lottery for 40, $10 tickets for each show as “Hamilton” is playing at the Fisher Theater through Broadway in Detroit from Tuesday, November 15 through Sunday, December 4.
Antwain White out as Redford Thurston football coach, parents to contest school's decision
Antwain White likely will not return as Redford Thurston's football coach in 2023. Eagles athletic director Lawrence Reeves wrote in an official statement to Hometown Life on Nov. 3 that White was not fired but confirmed the first-year coach will not be asked to return to the team next season.
Student makes anti-Proposal 3 announcement at Ann Arbor high school after father sues over free speech
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - After Skyline High School declined to let a student make an announcement against Proposal 3, a ballot proposal that would add abortion rights to the Michigan constitution, the teen's father sued. "Took a lot of courage on behalf of the student because the student...
The Circus of Whiskers was a very hairy affair [PHOTOS]
It was the battle of the 'stache at the 7th annual Circus of Whiskers facial hair competition on Saturday night at Small's Bar in Hamtramck. Beard- and mustache-wearers competed in a variety of categories, including natural mustache, scraggly beard, mutton chops, and more. Proceeds from the event will be donated...
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died
Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
Watch: Lincoln Car Thief Caught Hiding In The Bed Of A Ford F-150 Raptor
America's biggest automakers have been ravaged by car thieves over the last year or so. These criminals are stealing cars at an alarming rate from the factories themselves, and although General Motors has suffered with thefts of its own cars in this way, it's Ford that seems to have been burdened most.
Michigan On Verge Of Landing Five-Star Signal Caller?
After hosting five-star and top 15 2024 recruit Jadyn Davis many times already this year, Michigan looks to be the clear front-runner. The Wolverines recently saw a prediction from insider Brian Dohn with a confidence of 6 for the Charlotte, NC native. Davis is expected to make a college decision after his high school season and sometime in December.
Woman struck in face after driver giving her ride threw her purse out window to 2 men in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was struck in the face after another woman she had requested a ride from took her to an unknown location in Detroit and tossed her purse out the window to two men, police said. Officials from Wayne State University said the robbery happened at 9:50...
A first look at Michigan’s ‘Immersive King Tut’ floor-to-ceiling exhibition
DETROIT - You now have a chance to immerse yourself in the world of King Tut with a floor-to-ceiling exhibition which opened on Friday, November 4, 100 years to the day when archeologists discovered the “boy king’s” tomb in November 1922. The same people behind “Immersive Van...
