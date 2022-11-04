ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Join our Audacy Check In with Sabrina Carpenter

After wrapping up her headlining tour (which btw sold out in less than 24 hours) in support of her album ‘emails i cant send’ (which has garnered over 246.6M streams), Sabrina Carpenter is checking in with Audacy to fill us in on what’s next.
DoYouRemember?

Bruce Willis Stars In New 'Detective Knight' Trailer Even While Battling Aphasia

Back in March, Bruce Willis, along with his much of his family, announced he was officially retiring from acting. The move came after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that impairs a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. Despite this retirement, he has some films that were completed and set to release after he exited the spotlight. One of those, Detective Knight: Redemption, just dropped a trailer that shows the Die Hard alum back front and center in the middle of all the action.

