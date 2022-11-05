ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lee street
1d ago

why does a grown man have to apologize for speaking his mind??? Where's the @Democrats?? Aren't they the leaders of free speech, sexual orientation, religion?? They've been completely mute. I hope the Republicans are listening!! This an opportunity for them to come in and steal votes in the mid-terms.

Michael Griest
1d ago

When we as human beings have to start apologizing for having an opinion... we as a country are 🤬!

K Dawg
15h ago

I'm so confused, the holocaust was on Germany. The horrible Nazi era was in Europe territory.Why and how is American responsible ? Is this really antisemitic or an open opinion of ? Well, I'm neither Jewish nor German....

