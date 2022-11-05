These 32 Images Will Make Any 2000s Girl Say, "Yep, Those Were The Days"
If you are a girl who grew up in the 2000s, you are aware that this decade was filled with memories that will last a lifetime.Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com
Between unforgettable pop culture moments, standout fashion trends, and the most entertaining TV shows and movies, the aughts were one of the best eras for girls!By George Productions (II) / Via giphy.com
Here are 32 photos that will take any '00s girl back to simpler times.
1. A pair of Converse covered in ink, because everyone in the 2000s knew that canvas sneakers were meant to be written on.
2. These images document trendy pieces of technology.
3. This crimped hairstyle worn by Christina Aguilera, which you definitely tried to recreate at home.
4. This totally magical image of Faerieland from Neopets, one of the greatest gaming sites ever.
5. A style game result from none other than fashionista and hotel heiress London Tipton.
6. Speaking of fashionistas, Limited Too carried the chicest clothes around.
Limited Too. Everything I wore in 5th grade came from here. from nostalgia
7. Juicy Couture tracksuits were status symbols.
8. A '00s look wasn't complete without some serious hair volume.
9. Plus, your hair accessories were never dull.
pinching your fingers with these Butterfly hair clips. from nostalgia
10. I mean, never ...
These hair ties with the plastic balls at the ends from nostalgia
11. Only the coolest girls owned a Mary-Kate and Ashley VHS collection.
12. Or a stash of these magazines.
This was my sacred doctrine. from 2000sNostalgia
13. Here's an iconic trio who starred in a '00s flick you and your friends loved to throw on at sleepover parties.
14. You likely have vivid memories of how your favorite Lip Smacker flavors smelled.
15. This book taught you all you needed to know about your well-being.
16. These were four girls you idolized whose songs you couldn't help but sing along to.
17. This shot of Beyoncé chatting with Carson Daly on TRL circa 2002 will kick off some nostalgia.
18. As will another one of a teenage Rihanna visiting the show back in 2005.
19. This character is one that you loved, especially if you had braces during the aughts.
20. Water wigglers were a fun toy and also looked mesmerizing.
Water Wrigglers from nostalgia
21. Also, for all of the girls who were quick to check out the latest rom-com, this image of Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon in their Fever Pitch era will hit you in the feels.
22. And we always appreciated a celeb accessorizing with Ugg boots — bonus points if they color coordinated with the rest of their outfit.
23. Girls from this decade carried awesome school supplies with nods to popular TV shows.
24. And Tiger Beat covers featuring heartthrobs like the JoBros were all the rage.
25. You definitely played with Polly Pockets if you were a young girl in the '00s, and the brand's keychains were probably on your must-buy list.
26. Here was a couple that we were all rooting for:
27. All of Britney Spears' Fantasy beauty products will ring a bell for my 2000s girls.
28. What '00s girl could forget this movie moment, aka one of the greatest cinematic entrances of all time?
29. No 2000s girl could ever get tired of seeing Bratz dolls and merch everywhere.
30. Also, you probably searched high and low for this doll at toy stores and wanted to move to her hometown of Sunnyvale.
31. The Dream Phone board game was an essential source of entertainment.
32. And lastly, your room featured at least one of these decor items, but ideally you had all of them.
blow up chair, glow in the dark ceiling stars, the bead thing we all had in our bedroom doorway & obvi the collages from nostalgia
