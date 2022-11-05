ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 32 Images Will Make Any 2000s Girl Say, "Yep, Those Were The Days"

By Devin Herenda
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MMNV_0izi6LqE00

If you are a girl who grew up in the 2000s, you are aware that this decade was filled with memories that will last a lifetime.

Paramount Pictures / Via giphy.com

Between unforgettable pop culture moments, standout fashion trends, and the most entertaining TV shows and movies, the aughts were one of the best eras for girls!

By George Productions (II) / Via giphy.com

Here are 32 photos that will take any '00s girl back to simpler times.

1. A pair of Converse covered in ink, because everyone in the 2000s knew that canvas sneakers were meant to be written on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrAzt_0izi6LqE00
Erik Von Weber / Getty Images

2. These images document trendy pieces of technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q70Kl_0izi6LqE00
Valerie Loiseleux / Getty Images, Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images

3. This crimped hairstyle worn by Christina Aguilera, which you definitely tried to recreate at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWw87_0izi6LqE00
Chris Weeks / Getty Images

4. This totally magical image of Faerieland from Neopets, one of the greatest gaming sites ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBUnC_0izi6LqE00
Neopets / Via neopets.com

5. A style game result from none other than fashionista and hotel heiress London Tipton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1of6Gr_0izi6LqE00
Disney Channel / Via youtube.com

6. Speaking of fashionistas, Limited Too carried the chicest clothes around.

Limited Too. Everything I wore in 5th grade came from here. from nostalgia

7. Juicy Couture tracksuits were status symbols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45u6VT_0izi6LqE00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

8. A '00s look wasn't complete without some serious hair volume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AyyYs_0izi6LqE00
Poshmark / Via tinyurl.com

9. Plus, your hair accessories were never dull.

pinching your fingers with these Butterfly hair clips. from nostalgia

10. I mean, never ...

These hair ties with the plastic balls at the ends from nostalgia

11. Only the coolest girls owned a Mary-Kate and Ashley VHS collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMjxe_0izi6LqE00
Ebay / Via tinyurl.com

12. Or a stash of these magazines.

This was my sacred doctrine. from 2000sNostalgia

13. Here's an iconic trio who starred in a '00s flick you and your friends loved to throw on at sleepover parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7Jbk_0izi6LqE00
Michael Tran Archive / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14. You likely have vivid memories of how your favorite Lip Smacker flavors smelled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtLWS_0izi6LqE00
Ebay / Via ebay.com

15. This book taught you all you needed to know about your well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFca0_0izi6LqE00
Turtleback / Via tinyurl.com

16. These were four girls you idolized whose songs you couldn't help but sing along to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPMb0_0izi6LqE00
©Disney Channel / courtesy Everett Collection.

17. This shot of Beyoncé chatting with Carson Daly on TRL circa 2002 will kick off some nostalgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ER73q_0izi6LqE00
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

18. As will another one of a teenage Rihanna visiting the show back in 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQveb_0izi6LqE00
Peter Kramer / Getty Images

19. This character is one that you loved, especially if you had braces during the aughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DIL0_0izi6LqE00
Jade Animation / Via youtube.com

20. Water wigglers were a fun toy and also looked mesmerizing.

Water Wrigglers from nostalgia

21. Also, for all of the girls who were quick to check out the latest rom-com, this image of Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon in their Fever Pitch era will hit you in the feels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBZE7_0izi6LqE00
Dave Hogan / Getty Images

22. And we always appreciated a celeb accessorizing with Ugg boots — bonus points if they color coordinated with the rest of their outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUWXM_0izi6LqE00
Mario Magnani / Getty Images

23. Girls from this decade carried awesome school supplies with nods to popular TV shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2H7C_0izi6LqE00
Ebay / Via tinyurl.com

24. And Tiger Beat covers featuring heartthrobs like the JoBros were all the rage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9dF8_0izi6LqE00
Tiger Beat / Via tinyurl.com

25. You definitely played with Polly Pockets if you were a young girl in the '00s, and the brand's keychains were probably on your must-buy list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEWB2_0izi6LqE00
Ebay / Via tinyurl.com

26. Here was a couple that we were all rooting for:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ydRoK_0izi6LqE00
Disney Television Animation

27. All of Britney Spears' Fantasy beauty products will ring a bell for my 2000s girls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYBEf_0izi6LqE00
Kmazur / WireImage for Elizabeth Arden / Getty Images

28. What '00s girl could forget this movie moment, aka one of the greatest cinematic entrances of all time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tO5QQ_0izi6LqE00
Warner Bros.

29. No 2000s girl could ever get tired of seeing Bratz dolls and merch everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ksp10_0izi6LqE00
Mario Tama / Getty Images

30. Also, you probably searched high and low for this doll at toy stores and wanted to move to her hometown of Sunnyvale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZr8l_0izi6LqE00
Pacific Motion Pictures / Via youtube.com

31. The Dream Phone board game was an essential source of entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pJwqz_0izi6LqE00
Milton Bradley / Via youtube.com

32. And lastly, your room featured at least one of these decor items, but ideally you had all of them.

blow up chair, glow in the dark ceiling stars, the bead thing we all had in our bedroom doorway & obvi the collages from nostalgia

Which of these 2000s throwbacks did you connect with most? Let us know in the comments below!

