thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana trying to get Xavier Johnson comfortable in a new role
After Indiana walk-on forward Nate Childress soared through the lane for a dunk in the closing minutes of a dominant exhibition win over St. Francis Thursday evening, starting fifth-year guard Xavier Johnson’s knees buckled, and then he fell flat on his back. Literally. Don’t worry, Johnson was fine.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials
College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Basketball Game Notes – Game 1: vs. Morehead State
• Indiana University opens its 123rd season of competition in men's basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Nov. 7. • The Eagles finished 23-11 and third in the Ohio Valley Conference a season ago under seventh-year...
Indiana basketball: Trayce Jackson-Davis will solidify his legacy
We are one day away from the Hoosiers tipping off the 2022-23 season. Last, but not least, on our Indiana basketball roster countdown is senior forward, Trayce Jackson-Davis. Can Jackson-Davis solidify his Indiana legacy by winning individual awards this season or do the Hoosiers need to succeed as a team and make a run in the NCAA Tournament?
saturdaytradition.com
CBB analyst includes 2 B1G programs on list of top 10 fanbases across college basketball
College basketball season starts Monday and some programs around the B1G are preparing for a run at the National Title in early April. Ahead of the first week of college basketball, Andy Katz released his rankings for the 10 best and most passionate fanbases in America, including 2 B1G programs on the list – Indiana and Illinois.
Mater Dei wins at state finals with “The Machine”
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Local Indiana schools dazzled the rest of the state Saturday at the ISSMA State Finals in Indianapolis. The Mater Dei Marching Wildcats proved they were the best in Class D with their performance of “The Machine”, beating out nine other schools. “The Machine” featured music from the movies Robots, The Iron […]
hoopseen.com
Rakease Passmore Breaks Down Indiana Visit
Subscribe to one of HoopSeen's Regional Passes and get access to all premium articles and player rankings in your area!. SAVE 30% on membership between now and the end of the year. Use code hoopseen30 at checkout!. Justin Byerly has spent the past 15 years covering North Carolina prep and...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
Coach TV: Tom Allen's postgame press conference following Indiana's loss to Penn State
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say following the Hoosiers' 45-14 loss against No. 15 Penn State.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
wbiw.com
No.2 BNL seeking to maintain intensity as Stars prepare to tangle with Cougars
BEDFORD – Remember recess? The brief study break to enjoy some play time with friends? Goof off a little. Those were the days. At Bedford North Lawrence, there’s no recess time on the court. No matter the score, opponent or situation, this is – to paraphrase John Mellencamp – serious business: focus and execution and rock-n-roll basketball. Ranked No.2 and dreaming of the ultimate prize, every minute is a lesson, every moment a teaching tool.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly. The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated. "Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge...
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
cohaitungchi.com
19 Romantic Getaways in Indiana for a Blissful Couples Weekend
Best Romantic Getaways in Indiana: Discover 19 Highly Recommended Places for Romantic Getaways in Southern Indiana, Indianapolis and throughout the state. Take time away from your fast-paced life and from office stresses. Relax and reconnect with the person you love most. You need that. That’s why we’ve gathered a list of the best romantic getaways in Indiana. It’s time for a relaxing, romantic weekend and these destinations can provide the perfect retreat.
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
