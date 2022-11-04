Read full article on original website
Related
The myth of ‘home-compostable’ plastics
As single-use plastics fall further out of favor among environmentally-conscious consumers and governments, many companies are turning to newer materials that they say will break down in people’s backyard composting bins. But new research reveals that most of these so-called “home-compostable” plastics don’t live up to their labels.
Scientists and the Military Want Us to Eat Food Made From Plastic
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Biologist Stephen Techtmann wants people to eat plastic. He isn’t imagining anybody chowing down on Funko Pops, but rather plastic in a safer, palatable, powdered form you could swig after a grueling iron sesh at the gym. Chugging down a plastic-derived protein powder for gains would come with an unexpected, ecological advantage: fighting the rise tide of plastic waste.
BBC
What is austerity and where could 'eye-watering' cuts fall now?
Billions of pounds worth of cuts to public spending are expected to be announced by the Conservative government on 17 November in what will be seen as a new period of austerity. What is austerity?. In 2010, the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government embarked on a programme of deep...
A Twitter employee quit his job to try to save his colleagues
Andrew Haigh, a former curation lead at Twitter based in London, said it "wasn't an easy decision" but "the right one."
BBC
Nurses set to hold biggest-ever strike
The biggest ever strike by nurses looks set to go ahead. The Royal College of Nursing is due to unveil the results of its ballot, which ended last week, in the next few days. The final results are being counted but RCN sources say a large majority of nurses have voted in favour of action in a dispute over pay.
Fossils Found In China Reveal Answers to Centuries Old Evolution Question
The fossils were well-preserved with soft tissue, an extremely rare discovery.
BBC
Isle of Man Steam Packet fears wind farm plans may disrupt UK routes
Plans to build two new offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea could disrupt Isle of Man ferry services, a Manx operator has warned. Energy firms have proposed projects named Morgan and Morecambe in areas between the island and Lancashire. The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the developments...
Why Some Leading Wine Producers Want to End the Use of Glass Bottles
Some leading figures in the wine industry have started to speak out against glass bottles. In an open letter from the UK-based Wine Traders for Alternative Formats (WTAF), a multitude of wine brands and drinks writers have urged James Cartlidge MP, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, to introduce consumer tax incentives to fund and promote carbon-friendly alternative packaging.
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
Scientists discover ‘world’s largest’ seagrass forest – by strapping cameras to sharks
Tiger sharks are notoriously fierce. The huge animals, which can grow to more than 16ft, are ruthless predators and scared of absolutely nothing – recent research found that while other shark species fled coastal waters during strong storms, tiger sharks “didn’t even flinch”. But recently they...
How Formula 1 teams use the cloud to shave hundredths of a second off their lap times
The difference between winning and losing.
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
BBC
Ten days of Twitter chaos
Elon Musk has a reputation for being an erratic, but brilliant business leader. In his first 10 days as Twitter boss, we have seen more of the former than the latter. Twitter has long been thought of by Silicon Valley investors as poorly run - but with bags of potential.
BBC
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
insideevs.com
Study Finds On-Street Lampost EV Chargers Are Lowest-Carbon Solution
Posted on EVANNEX on November 01, 2022, by Charles Morris. On-street charging is considered the most likely solution to the dilemma of urban drivers who are unable to install chargers at their homes. Streetside chargers come in many configurations, but perhaps the most intriguing that we’ve heard about is a charger that can be installed in existing lampposts.
How to cycle in the Netherlands like the Dutch do
Take a photo in any Netherlandic city and whatever thing of beauty you’re aiming to capture will almost certainly be photobombed by another: the bicycle, in all likelihood the iconic Omafiets (”granny bike”), matriarch of all Dutch models. High-handlebarred, curve-framed, robust yet elegant, somewhere about her cargo there’s a clue to the nature of the journey – a loaf, a football, a satchel, a suit, a cat carrier – each implying a short, practical mission over a leisurely ride. With cycle lanes all over, connecting people to places they need to be, it’s a staggeringly impressive lesson in human geography.“The...
BBC
Dentures and phones found at water treatment sites
False teeth and mobile phones are among unusual items found at Yorkshire's water treatment centres each year. Yorkshire Water says it has recovered 6,000 tonnes of unflushable waste. Customers are urged to flush only the "three Ps" - pee, poo and paper. False teeth, mobile phones and driving licences...
BBC
Woman marches through London in body paint to save birds
A woman has marched through London almost naked and painted as a bird to protest the decline of the swift population. On Saturday, Hannah Bourne-Taylor, 36, from Oxfordshire, arrived at Hyde Park wearing blue, black and white body paint applied by artist Guido Daniele. She presented a petition supported by...
BBC
Power cut in Kent and East Sussex leaves thousands without water
About 8,000 homes and businesses in Kent and East Sussex have lost their water supply after a treatment works had to be shut down. Other properties in the Kilndown, Hawkhurst, Northiam and Sandhurst areas suffered low pressure. South East Water said the fault was caused by a power cut on...
BBC
Divers ran out of air on HMS Scylla, inquest confirms
Two experienced divers died when they ran out of air during a dive on a sunken warship, an inquest confirmed. Plymouth Coroner's Court heard Mark Gallant, 49, and Andrew Harman, 40, died during the exploration of the HMS Scylla in September 2021. In August 2007, two other divers died on...
Comments / 0