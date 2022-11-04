NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as results continued to come in for midterm elections in the U.S., with control of the Congress still undetermined. The S&P 500 gave up 0.9% in early trading Wednesday following three straight gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq was off 1%. Disney slumped 10% after reporting results that fell well short of what analysts were looking for. Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, rose sharply after announcing its first major round of layoffs. A closely watched report on U.S. inflation data is due out Thursday.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO