Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis

The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
2 killed in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and killed in south St. Louis City Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place near the Dutchtown and Holly Hills neighborhoods. Police found one man shot in the side and the other in the head, according to an initial incident report.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning

One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
2 cell phone stores targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two nearby cell phone stores less than a half mile apart in St. Peters were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries that happened early Monday morning. Around 2:25 a.m., police say around 3-4 suspects smashed the front glass of an AT&T store near I-70 and Cave Springs. Numerous phones were taken. A short time later, the same thing happened at a Verizon store less than a half mile away. Both burglaries took less than 30 seconds, officers believe.
Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%

Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?

I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
Woman shot while driving in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 41-year-old woman was shot in the back Friday in north St. Louis. The shooting happened on North Broadway and Gustav Avenue, located in the Baden neighborhood. Police said the woman was driving down the street when she was hit in the back by a stray bullet. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
