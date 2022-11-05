Read full article on original website
KMOV
Downtown residents raise new concerns about Ely Walker Lofts sister property
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For months now, News 4 has reported on the countless, ongoing issues at Ely Walker Lofts in downtown St. Louis. Now, residents from a property across the street, managed by the same company that runs Ely Walker’s condominium board, are coming forward with their own concerns.
Chick-fil-A proposed at vacant Steak 'n Shake in St. Louis County
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A vacant Steak ’n Shake restaurant would be torn down to build a new Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in a plan currently under consideration in Maryland Heights. The new fast-food drive-thru would be built at 12607 Dorsett Road in the Schnucks-anchored Dorsett Village shopping center.
photonews247.com
Target Store with Apartments Midtown St. Louis
The new Target store in Midtown St. Louis is part of the Edwin project that has three of the six floors built which can be viewed by driving on Grand Avenue. The Target store is the anchor store for the Edwin development which is multi-mixed development with retail and apartments in same building.
Fast-growing hot chicken restaurant chain adds 3rd St. Louis-area location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Heaterz Hot Chicken, a quick service restaurant specializing in Nashville hot chicken, is holding a grand opening Sunday for its third location in the St. Louis region. The new restaurant, which had a soft opening Oct. 21, is located at 129 W. Jefferson Ave. in Kirkwood,...
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
See inside this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired ranch home in Town and Country
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The affluent suburb of Town and Country has some of the most beautiful homes in all the St. Louis region. The opulent home at 3 Serendipity Circle is quite a feast for the eyes. Though built in the contemporary style, you can see the...
KMOV
2 killed in south St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were shot and killed in south St. Louis City Saturday evening, police said. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Schiller Place near the Dutchtown and Holly Hills neighborhoods. Police found one man shot in the side and the other in the head, according to an initial incident report.
FOX2now.com
1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday morning
One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. 1 killed, 2 hurt in Belleville, Ill. shooting Saturday …. One woman was killed and two other women were hurt Saturday morning in a shooting at a Belleville home. Rally for...
KMOV
2 cell phone stores targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two nearby cell phone stores less than a half mile apart in St. Peters were targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries that happened early Monday morning. Around 2:25 a.m., police say around 3-4 suspects smashed the front glass of an AT&T store near I-70 and Cave Springs. Numerous phones were taken. A short time later, the same thing happened at a Verizon store less than a half mile away. Both burglaries took less than 30 seconds, officers believe.
Cigar lounge at The District in Chesterfield is relocating to larger storefront
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — LIT Cigar Lounge last week announced it will be relocating to a larger space within The District, an experiential shopping and entertainment redevelopment in Chesterfield. “I had always told my wife, ‘I want to open this little cigar shop,’” Bryan Snyder, who owns the establishment with...
Sleigh Shed: St. Louis’ newest holiday pop-up bar
The Train Shed at Union Station is already swinging into the holiday spirit early with a holiday pop-up bar.
KSDK
1 dead Sunday night after shooting in south St. Louis
Police said the man was shot in the chest. The shooting happened shortly before midnight on Alaska Avenue.
stlmag.com
Heaterz Hot Chicken opens third metro St. Louis location in Kirkwood on November 6
The heat is on as the Nashville hot chicken trend continues to expand in St. Louis. The latest addition: A third area location of Heaterz Hot Chicken, at 129 W. Jefferson in downtown Kirkwood, on November 6. “This is our third location within seven months, and we have plans to...
Twice, thieves steal catalytic converters off shuttle buses at St. Louis Community Center
ST. LOUIS — "Everybody in the community knows that we deliver the service," said Ollie Mae Stewart, the Founder and Executive Director of the Southside Wellness Center. For more than 50 years, the 90-year-old Stewart and her staff have provided transportation services to countless seniors and people who have disabilities.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: St. Louis leaders urge Emerson to stay; mortgage rate dips back under 7%
Emerson Electric has made its home in the St. Louis area for more than a century. Now, as the conglomerate announced it is selling off its Climate Technologies business and looking to sell its Ferguson headquarters, area business leaders are pushing hard to keep the company based in the region. In Columbia, EquipmentShare is strengthening its local roots. The company, which makes technology for the construction industry, announced Thursday it will invest nearly $100 million and add more than 500 jobs at its headquarters. Plus, businesses and communities that rely on river tourism are seeing it dry up amid drought along the Mississippi River. Continue on for all your Friday business news.
laduenews.com
This fall, take a drive down one of the St. Louis area’s scenic thoroughfares
Even if the weather can’t make up its mind, autumn is upon us, and the time has come for beanies, boots and a cozy road trip playlist. From long stretches of Illinois River road to a winding path through Ladue’s backyard, here are a few scenic drives for your consideration. After all, they say getting there is half the fun.
Tower Grove Park officially opens ‘Nee Kee Nee’ stream
Tower Grove officially opened the new waterway Wednesday morning. The new stream is named Nee Kee Nee, or “revived water” in the language of the Osage people who once inhabited the land.
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
Woman shot while driving in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A 41-year-old woman was shot in the back Friday in north St. Louis. The shooting happened on North Broadway and Gustav Avenue, located in the Baden neighborhood. Police said the woman was driving down the street when she was hit in the back by a stray bullet. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
