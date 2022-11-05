ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season

There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
The Spun

Why Alabama's Loss Is Good News For Both Ohio State, Michigan

The results of last night's games were good for the possibility of two Big Ten teams making the College Football Playoff. Clemson's loss to Notre Dame effectively ended the Tigers' playoff changes, even if it was their first defeat of the season. Meanwhile, Alabama's loss at LSU was the Crimson Tide's second of the year, and destroyed any shot they had of making the playoff.
cwcolumbus.com

The struggles of life after football for one Buckeye

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a workout meant to make more than just your muscles strong. "I found that fitness and training is truly the catalyst that progressed me both mentally and physically," said former Buckeye Zach Turnure, who played for the Buckeyes from 2014 to 2017. He was...
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
NBC4 Columbus

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
NBC4 Columbus

Daylight Saving Time: how early sun will set this week in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S. This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after west Columbus shooting

One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. One critical after west Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3FNuEs7. Evening Weather Forecast 11-06-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WEIXVY. The Spectrum: November 6, 2022. THIS WEEK ON THE SPECTRUM: Why hasn’t Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, seeking his second term in office this Tuesday, debated...
myfox28columbus.com

Man injured in shooting in the University District near Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital following a shooting near the Ohio State University Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened along North Fourth Street just before 7:45 a.m. "We just heard gunshots, like in the corner of the alley," a neighbor who lives...
NBC4 Columbus

Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man found dead, two arrested in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A wellness check has resulted in two men being charged with a man’s death in south Columbus Saturday. Columbus police officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma Road at approximately 1:57 p.m. At the scene, officers found a […]
