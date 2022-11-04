Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Car hits column in front porch of SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver careened into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 8500 block of Southwest 98th Avenue, just after 8:30 p.m., Sunday. The car involved hit a column in the house’s porch, leaving extensive...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; 2 hospitalized
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting investigation is underway in a South Florida neighborhood. On Sunday night, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a shooting along the 2200 block of Northwest 43rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert.
WSVN-TV
Bond denied for woman accused of shooting off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer in Hialeah
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami-Dade Schools Police officer faced a judge in connection to the shooting of her ex-boyfriend, a Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending the victim to the hospital. Yessenia Sanchez found herself on the other side of the law as...
WSVN-TV
Davie police investigate deadly shooting in residential neighborhood
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie police are investigating a deadly shooting. The incident happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday. Details of the crime are unclear as detectives are currently looking into all the information they have. Officials confirmed...
WSVN-TV
Tri-Rail train collides with car in Oakland Park; mother hospitalized, 2 children OK
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train crashed into a car in Oakland Park. The incident happened near Prospect Road and Northwest Ninth Avenue, Monday morning. A mother inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital while her two children with her in the car are expected to be OK.
WSVN-TV
Video shows woman fleeing Hialeah home after allegedly shooting off-duty MDPD officer
MIAMI (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured the chaotic moments after, police said, a woman shot her ex-boyfriend, an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer, outside his family’s Hialeah home, sending him to the hospital. Police said Yessenia Sanchez, the woman whose pickup truck is seen on the security footage, is...
WSVN-TV
BSO: Man in custody after attacking deputy outside Deerfield Beach home
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man physically attacked a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy outside a Deerfield Beach home, leading to a pursuit that ended with the subject’s capture in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said. BSO deputies responded to a domestic disturbance along Deer Creek Country Club Boulevard in...
WSVN-TV
4 hospitalized after crash involving SUV, transit bus in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they were injured in crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash westbound on...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for man who went missing in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who went missing in Wilton Manors and who they described as endangered. According to Wilton Manors Police, Lawrence Baxter Jr. left his assisted living facility, located near Northeast 26th Street and 18th Avenue, by jumping over the front gate at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
WSVN-TV
ICU Baby Hope Parade takes place in Zoo Miami
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The second annual ICU Baby Hope Parade was held Sunday morning at Zoo Miami. The event kicked off World Prematurity Month; it featured a family-friendly 2.5-mile walk with fun activities and entertainment. One in ten babies are born pre-term in Florida. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Plantation apartment
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A disturbing discovery was made at a South Florida home. Plantation Police arrived to the scene at the Siena Premier Apartments, located at 8038 NW 10th St. where two bodies were found inside a unit, Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene as police entered the...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat catches fire behind Fort Lauderdale home; no reported injuries
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a sailboat caught fire overnight. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze behind a home along the 2300 block of Southwest 27th Terrace, just after 1 a.m., Saturday. Crews arrived to find the fully involved...
WSVN-TV
Pit bull found shot in Pompano Beach taken in by animal rescue group
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pit bull is recovering at an animal hospital after the dog was found with a gunshot wound in a Pompano Beach neighborhood, triggering an investigation. 7News cameras on Friday captured Sherry with a muzzle and a bandaged leg as she was wheeled outside Broward...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen...
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist killed, 3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle collision on I-95 in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving four vehicles on Interstate 95 in Pembroke Pines left a man dead and sent three others to the hospital, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along the northbound lanes near Atlantic Boulevard, at around 3:50 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a man behind a cash crime. Police responded to a bank heist in Davie. It happened at the Centennial Bank Branch near South University Drive and Nova Drive, Friday. According to police, a man wore a construction vest and a wig,...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Nyala Pierre was last seen near 8021 Southgate Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m, Sunday. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and a pink...
WSVN-TV
Tyreek Hill talks about 2nd annual Family Foundation Gala set to take place in Downtown Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - On Friday, Tyreek Hill will hold his second annual Family Foundation Gala at the Hilton in Downtown Miami. The event is being held to raise money to support youth mental health. 7News’ Donovan Campbell spoke to the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins to find out more...
WSVN-TV
Prayers and calls against antisemitism at ceremony marking 84th anniversary of ‘Crystal Night’
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Jewish community came together to take a stand against antisemitism. The Kristallnacht remembrance ceremony was held on a rainy Sunday at the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach. Participants prayed and spoke up against recent acts of hate. Kristallnacht, or “Crystal Night,” took...
