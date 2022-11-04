DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing in Dania Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Carlos Gomez-Angel was last seen Friday at around 6:45 a.m. on Friday at the assisted living facility where he resides, located along the 100 block of Stirling Road.

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO