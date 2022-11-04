Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Tony Tackaberry, Station 6 Partner with Timestamp Media
Tony Tackaberry, former CEO of Lion Television US, and his new company Station 6 Productions have entered a co-production partnership with the recently formed Timestamp Media. Station 6 and Timestamp, founded by Harvard historian Vincent Brown and documentary producer Graham Judd, will develop and produce a slate of originals that leverages their expertise in the history space.
World Screen News
BritBox International Commissions Inspector Singh
BritBox International has ordered the detective series Inspector Singh from 108 Media, with Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No. 42, The Sandman, Unforgotten) starring in the lead role. In season one, the titular Singaporean detective reluctantly travels to Kuala Lumpur to investigate the case against Chelsea Liew, a famous model...
World Screen News
TV Latina Festival: Lemon Studios’ Fernando Rovzar
Fernando Rovzar, founder and creative director of Lemon Studios and producer of Sr. Ávila, the HBO Latin America series that received the International Emmy for best non-English U.S. prime time production in 2017, spoke about current projects and the importance of bringing unique stories to life during the TV Latina Festival.
World Screen News
ITVX Launch Date Set & Initial Slate Revealed
ITV has set the official launch date for the new, free streaming platform ITVX, which replaces ITV Hub as the online home of all ITV content. ITVX will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks to ensure viewers have full access to all content, including the new exclusive-to-streaming titles, which will go live on Thursday, December 8.
Comments / 0