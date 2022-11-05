Eagles beat Minnesota in their house in a dominant fashion and let's not forget the beating they put on the cow patties but they'll say that was close but it wasn't.
eagles can't help who they play they go by what the NFL schedule makers make and they play them what more do you want they just happened to draft better get the free agents or trades they need to improve their roster to give hurts the weapons he needs Howie done a very good job handling 💰 🤑 situation and to this day he still adding talent we are 8-0 because of this so why would Buffalo be ranked number 1 they're good very good it's probably a Collison course for both teams but right now!right now! Eagles are #1 Fly Eagles Fly!!!!
I would take Hurts over Dak.....and I have a feeling Micah Parsons is breaking down...don't get me wrong he has played well but will his body hold up? You know it doesn't matter what t h e eagles do they seldom get the recognition they deserve but if it was COWBOYS with the 8-0 record the Media would be all a glow.GO EAGLES!!
