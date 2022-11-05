Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!
Donald Trump Considering 2024 Campaign Announcement TonightNews Breaking LIVEDayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Sidney Daily News
Volleyball: Fort Loramie falls to New Bremen in regional final
CLAYTON — New Bremen has lost only 12 sets this season, none of which have come in postseason play. On Saturday, Fort Loramie became the latest squad to get shut out by the Cardinals in tournament play. The Cardinals dominated from the start and earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-21...
Versailles tops Summit for 1st reg. title since ’18
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – In Versailles volleyball’s 6th straight regional championship appearance in Div. 3, the Tigers swept Cincinnati Summit Country Day in three straight sets to capture the program’s first regional title since 2018 on Saturday. The Tigers won by scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-11. Versailles advances to the Div. 3 state semifinals […]
Times-Bulletin
Cougars comeback to shock Perkins 29-22
SANDUSKY — The Cougars put together a fourth quarter sequence that included a game-winning 79-yard drive, a go-ahead two-point conversion and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time expired to shock Perkins in a 29-22 regional quarterfinal game for the ages on Friday night. After...
linknky.com
Dayton wins at home in 1A playoffs for first time in 24 years
President Bill Clinton occupied the White House the last time the Dayton Greendevils won a home playoff football game. Dayton added another such win on Friday at O.W. Davis Field, 22-7 over a visiting Berea team held scoreless for nearly 27 minutes. Dayton (6-5 overall) travels to Louisville on Friday to take on Kentucky Country Day (8-2) at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 1A second round.
High school football: Allen East blanks Paint Valley, 49-0
HARROD — Another shutout. Another impressive playoff win. After downing Lucasville Valley 45-0 last week, Allen East continued its impressive showing in the postseason with a 49-0 win over Paint Valley in the Division VI second round Friday night. With the victory, Allen East improves to 11-1 and will...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Yellow Springs secures first ever boys soccer regional title
MONROE — Yellow Springs will gladly let the wind carry it to its next location with another trophy in tow. Yellow Springs boys soccer’s defense continued its stellar play during the Division III postseason tournament and it led to the school’s first ever regional championship with a 2-0 victory against Troy Christian on Saturday at Monroe High School.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Central State ends season with rivalry win
WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders won their season finale 31-30 over rival Kentucky State on Saturday. “We end the season on a high note and I am proud of our guys for showing that they can execute and win a big game,” CSU head coach Kevin Porter said.
Jamie Jarosik, Kelley King participated in Dancing with the Kettering Stars
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Familiar faces from 2NEWS Today were in Kettering for a night of dancing to raise money for a good cause. The Kettering Police Foundation held its annual Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday. Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik is the emcee of the event. Traffic anchor and reporter Kelley King was one […]
dayton.com
Burger chain closes in Washington Twp.
The Burger King at 9189 Dayton-Lebanon Pike in Washington Twp. is closed, according to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant. The sign encourages customers to visit the chain’s other locations at 5341 Salem Ave. in Trotwood, 352 E. National Road in Vandalia, 4380 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek or 7607 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. Other nearby locations include 1244 E. Central Ave. in Miamisburg and 3378 Pentagon Park Blvd. in Beavercreek.
Daily Advocate
Attending my first SPOOM conference
I had the honor and pleasure of attending my first ever SPOOM Conference October 12-15. What is SPOOM? It stands for the Society for the Preservation of Old Mills. It is an international organization dedicated to promoting interest in old mills and other Americana now quickly passing from the present scene. SPOOM was formed as a non-profit in 1972. Which means they are celebrating a 50th Anniversary right along with Darke County Parks!
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
Thousands impacted by power outages from winds in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley were impacted by strong winds that knocked out power Saturday afternoon. According to the AES Ohio Outage Map, the outages began affecting people in Darke, Greene and Montgomery County and crews worked to get the lights back on. The Director of Corporate Communications, Mary […]
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
Your restaurant guide for Veterans Day deals across the Miami Valley
If you or someone you know is a veteran and are looking for food discounts for the federal holiday, 2 NEWS has you covered with a list of discounts and freebies for your service.
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-28
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove; domestic violence. Jeremy J. Knoll, 47, Leipsic; aggravated burglary and domestic violence. Justin D. Lammers, 24, Leipsic; aggravated possession of drugs. Christina M. Howell, 32, Columbus Grove; aggravated possession of drugs...
Hundreds gather for special pet event in Springfield
The annual Dog Day at Maze Craze happened Sunday in Springfield.
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
4 new fire stations to come to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly implied that one of the new fire stations had been built. Springfield Fire Rescue Division is getting ready to break ground on the first of four new fire stations. The 16,221-square foot station will be equipped with:. Three SFRD...
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Comments / 0