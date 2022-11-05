Read full article on original website
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Nets-Pacers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Indiana
A lot is going on surrounding the Brooklyn Nets beyond the need to worry about Ben Simmons trade talks. However, if at some point it reaches that point, the trade value for the former NBA All-Star may be at an all-time low. Simmons has yet to show that he’s the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s 101-99 Loss To The Indiana Pacers
The Miami Heat were unable to produce a three-game win streak as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-99 on Friday night. With Jimmy Butler still out with a hip injury, Max Strus got his third start of the season. This time, he had arguably his best game. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
NBA Fans React To Nike Suspending Ties With Kyrie Irving: "Damn, He Really Might Not Even Be In The NBA Next Season"
NBA fans had a lot to say about Kyrie Irving getting dropped by Nike.
Yardbarker
Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat
INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.
NBC Sports
NBA ref accused of calling Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives
Veteran NBA referee Tony Brothers has been accused of calling Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie multiple expletives during Friday night's Mavs-Raptors game in Dallas. In a postgame media session, Dinwiddie alleged that Brothers referred to him as a "b****-a** motherf***er" to another Mavericks player following a technical foul. "I would like...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
FedExForum has been a homecourt advantage for the Memphis Grizzlies so far this season. Memphis (6-3) has won its first three home games. The next test is against the Washington Wizards (4-5). The Grizzlies will be without Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was also...
Heat And Pacers Finalized Injury Reports
The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups for Friday's game.
Thunder vs. Bucks: 5 takeaways from Milwaukee's win over OKC minus Giannis Antetokounmpo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knew how much time was left on the clock. Gilgeous-Alexander pushed the ball left behind his back before spinning to his right to split a double team to give himself enough space. As the clock wound down, Gilgeous-Alexander shot a fallaway mid-range jumper that fell through the cylinder to tie the game as the first-quarter buzzer sounded.
Jalen Rose apologizes for comment about Ime Udoka affair
Jalen Rose delivered a forced apology on Friday night after asking a question regarding the Ime Udoka situation. Rose was speaking on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” show prior to the start of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics game. The hosts were talking about Udoka being a leading candidate to get the Brooklyn Nets head coach job despite his suspension from the Celtics for having an improper relationship with a woman within Boston’s organization.
ESPN
Tatum scores 36, Celtics rally to hold off Bulls 123-119
BOSTON -- — Jayson Tatum had 36 points and 12 rebounds, including some late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 123-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points on 9-of-10 shooting and Jaylen Brown scored 16 points for...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Power Cavs To 114-100 Win Over Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were struggling, but Sunday afternoon they knew LeBron James former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in town and they wanted to make sure everyone knew they weren't going to take them for granted. LA turned up the heat early and led 21-9 in the first quarter,...
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Time Set
Kickoff time is set for the Week 12 matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Hornets 130-99, move to 3-0 at home
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Charlotte Hornets 130-99 on Friday night at FedExForum. Dillon Brooks led the Grizzlies with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, with a career-high six 3-pointers. Desmond Bane followed with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama both contributed 12 points each, with Morant posting 11 assists.
Pelicans looking for growth during visit to Pacers
The New Orleans Pelicans are doing well during regulation. In overtime, not so much. They will try to take care
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers get first close victory of the season, take down Miami Heat at home
INDIANAPOLIS — The normal blueprint for Indiana Pacers games this season has been simple: they fall behind after an awful start, claw their way back, and win if they have a strong enough fourth quarter. Friday night, the opposite was the case. The Pacers had a fine start and...
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CBS Sports
Pacers vs. Pelicans odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 7 predictions from proven computer model
The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:45 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 4-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Pelicans are 5-4 overall and 3-3 on the road. These teams split their two regular-season meetings last year with each team winning at home.
ESPN
Pacers host the Pelicans in non-conference play
New Orleans Pelicans (5-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana takes on New Orleans in non-conference play. Indiana finished 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 111.5 points per game while...
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls brace for home-and-home set vs. Raptors
DeMar DeRozan will see a lot of his former team on Sunday when his Chicago Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
