Temple News
Owls fall to Shockers for second loss of the weekend
Temple University Volleyball (9-16, 3-11 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against Wichita State University (13-11, 8-5 The American) on Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. The loss comes after the Owls fell to the University of Tulsa (11-14, 4-9 AAC) on Nov. 4. KEY PLAYS. The...
Temple News
Owls run all over Bulls in win
Questions surrounding Temple Football’s running back position depth chart were answered by redshirt sophomore Edward Saydee play in the Owls’ game against the Bulls. Saydee had 334 all-purpose yards on the day, the fourth-most by a Temple player in a game all-time. “There was a lot of space...
Temple News
Students, take advantage of free basketball tickets
Temple Men’s Basketball currently has the fifth most wins of any basketball program in the country, ranking behind national powerhouses like Duke University, the University of Kentucky, the University of Kansas and the University of North Carolina. At all of these schools, students are not offered free student section tickets and are required to pay to enter basketball games.
Temple News
Owls come up short against Golden Hurricane
Temple Volleyball (9-15, 3-10 The American Athletic Conference) lost 3-1 in a four-set match against the University of Tulsa (11-13, 4-8 The American) Friday night at McGonigle Hall. Tulsa has swept Temple for the season, only allowing one set win between the two matches this year. KEY PLAYS. A kill...
Former ODU Women's Basketball Great Nancy Lieberman Immortalized With Statue on Campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Former Old Dominion women's basketball All-American Nancy Lieberman, who led the Monarchs to two national titles and is one of the nation's most well-known women's sports figures, recently became the first person immortalized with a statue on ODU's campus. Old Dominion unveiled a six-foot bronze statue...
WTKR
First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
Temple News
Temple inducts eight to Athletics Hall of Fame
Temple University Athletics held their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night at the Liacouras Center to honor this year’s eight inductees. The inductees were from six sports and included four All-Americans and one NCAA Champion. “We are here to recognize rockstars with us inducting the...
Temple News
Rocking out at Battle of Xi Bands
Just one short subway ride away from Temple University’s Main Campus, panhellenic sorority Alpha Xi Delta, hosted its first Battle of Xi Bands at Warehouse on Watts, located at North Watts and Cambridge Streets Saturday night. Under the neon lights at W.O.W., sisters of AXID, concertgoers and community members...
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
WAVY News 10
Will someone ever take the top prize? 40 drawings without a Powerball jackpot winner
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The already record-breaking Powerball jackpot rose again Saturday night after once again there was no winner. Saturday night, the winning numbers were 28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 for the white balls and 20 for the red Powerball.
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?
Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
Phillymag.com
5 Old-School Philly Bars Still Going Strong
Because sometimes, all you want is the usual. It’ll always feel exciting to hear about the city’s newly opened bars, especially when those places are indeed enjoyable to visit. But that doesn’t make Philly’s longstanding drinking institutions boring by comparison. Despite the total dip in bar culture in 2020, these stalwarts made it through to the other side. These days, they’re busy and still so much fun.
Feds: Delaware Man Charged For NJ Jewelry Store Robberies Totaling Nearly $200,000
Federal authorities say a man from Delaware has been arrested and charged in connection to a string of jewelry store thefts across New Jersey. 24-year-old Michael Larbi of Dover, DE, is facing five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. From October 2020 through...
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Mattress Mack Shares His Philly Experience
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
Powerball ticket bought in Newport News wins 50K
According to a press release, the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven located at 13307 Warwick Blvd.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
13newsnow.com
Navy aims to buy 5 Columbia-class submarines as a block
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When the Navy eventually replaces the aging Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines, it will be with the upcoming Columbia-class subs. Those new ones are built in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, in a special teaming arrangement with General Dynamic Electric Boat in Connecticut -- similar to what the two companies have done for years with the Virginia-class attack submarines.
WAVY News 10
Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV riders
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Police cracking down on large groups of dirt bike/ATV …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Newport News community comes together to fight crime …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Motorcyclist dies following crash in Virginia Beach. A Police Lieutenant on the scene...
