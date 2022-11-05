Read full article on original website
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons sweep Seawolves with 3-1 win
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force earned its first sweep of the season with a 3-1 victory over Alaska-Anchorage in a non-conference college hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. With the come-from-behind win, the Falcons extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 5-4-1 overall.
goseawolves.com
NCAA-record crowd sees #6 UAA top Central in 3
ANCHORAGE – Seniors stars Ellen Floyd and Eve Stephens delivered huge efforts to help propel 6th-ranked Alaska Anchorage to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 victory over Central Washington in front of largest regular-season crowd in NCAA Div. II volleyball history – 3,888 – Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Center.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons open new season with win over Western Colorado
USAFA, Colo.- Air Force managed to kick-off its 2022-23 campaign in solid style, defeating Western Colorado 29-18 at Clune Arena. "It's always good to get another season started off with a win," said head coach Sam Barber. "Some guys stepped up and got us bonus-point decisions where we needed them."
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Flies High in Season Finale with 2-0 Win at Grand Canyon
PHOENIX – Air Force blanked Grand Canyon, 2-0, in the regular season finale Saturday evening at GCU Soccer Stadium in Phoenix. The Falcons etch the regular season in the record books at 8-5-3 overall and a 7-1-1 mark in the Western Athletic Conference. GCU finalizes their campaign at 7-7-3, 4-3-2 WAC.
radiokenai.com
ACS Invitational Wrestling Hosts Boys & Girls Tournaments
The ACS Invitational Wrestling Tournaments, with wrestlers representing 52 teams from throughout Alaska, featured both a boys tournament (40 teams) and a girls tournament (52 teams) at Anchorage Christian School. ACS Invitational: Boys. The Kenai Kardinals scored 78 team points and Nikiski scored 72, finishing behind overall team champion Nome,...
goairforcefalcons.com
Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 at Denver on Monday
Air Force (0-0) at Denver (0-0) Hamilton Gymnasium | Denver, Colo. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's basketball team, set on building off of its 2021-22 success, opens its season on Monday evening against Denver. Scouting Air Force. Air Force women's basketball rosters 13 players...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons drop heartbreaker to Lopes
PHOENIX, Ariz.- Owning a three-point lead heading into Saturday's finale, Air Force saw its lead evaporate en route to a narrow 179-174 loss. "It was a hard loss today," said head coach Rob Clayton. "We had some great swims, and then in several places in the meet, we just gave it away."
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Fencing Completes Competition At Western Invitational
USAF Academy, Colo. - Air Force fencing completed competition as the host site of the Western Invitational this Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at the USAFA Intercollegiate Indoor Tennis Courts and Volleyball Courts. Facing some of the most elite college fencing programs in the nation, the Falcons came away with three team victories in head-to-head competition.
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons stay hot, overwhelm Grand Canyon
PHOENIX, Ariz.- After a solid performance on Friday, Air Force closed the show on Saturday, defeating Grand Canyon 194-159. "What a great day for our team," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "We started with a win in the 400 Medley and a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1000 Free. We never let up. We did the little things right and won the close races."
alaskasportsreport.com
Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand
Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
goairforcefalcons.com
Falcons Win Three Over Army West Point
ARLINGTON, Texas – Freshman Charlotte McPhee-Gillum, junior Jacob Mendoza and senior Walker Morris picked up titles this evening (Nov. 4), as the Air Force boxing team faced off against their counterparts from Army West Point in the annual service academy showdown, held for the second-straight year in Arlington, Texas.
goairforcefalcons.com
Air Force Earns CIC Trophy With 13-7 Win Over Army
A standout defensive effort and big offensive games from key seniors lifted Air Force football (6-3, 2-3 MW) to a 13-7 win over Army West Point (3-5) Saturday morning, Nov. 5, in the 2022 Commander's Classic at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Air Force claimed its 21st Commander-in-Chief's Trophy as it swept both Navy and Army this season.
goairforcefalcons.com
Fitch, Odom Earn Tenth Fall Doubles Win in Day One of Colorado Cup
DENVER – Senior Sydney Fitch Alexis Odom of the Air Force women's tennis team carried their winning ways with them to the Mile High City on Friday, earning the pair's tenth doubles win of the fall in day one of the Colorado Cup on the Denver University campus. In...
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Sayvia Sellers ranked 28th nationally; see how that stacks up against Alaska ballers of the past
It’s official: Sayvia Sellers will begin the high school basketball season on the McDonald’s All-American Game watch list. The reigning Gatorade Alaska Player of the Year out of Anchorage Christian sits at No. 28 in ESPN’s most recent top 100 rankings for the Class of 2023. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage
Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM AKDT. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in...
KYUK
Aviation program that trains rural pilots finds a home in Anchorage
A program that aims to train rural pilots to serve Alaska’s bush communities opened a new facility in Anchorage in October. The new hangar is now the central spot for students interested in pursuing a career in aviation. CKT Aviation owner and Certified Flight Instructor Jamie Klaes told a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Proposed school closures raise questions for students and staff at Northwood Elementary
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At just over 300 students, the Anchorage school district considers Northwood elementary enrollment to be at 69% capacity. But Northwood principal Elizabeth Hornbuckle said her school is growing, which is why she never expected it to make the list of potential school closures. “I was shocked,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
2 veterans reconnect over fateful Instagram post
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What used to be a Pizza Hut in a South Anchorage strip mall is cooking up something a little different. On this particular Monday, they’re baking the flavor that started it all; Banana Nut Bread. The company is called Elevated Oats — a gluten-free, gourmet granola business owned by Army veterans Megan Militello and Lacey Ernandes.
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
Anchorage schools join others around nation that will close on Election Day to make voting easier, more secure
The Anchorage School District will close schools on Nov. 8, Election Day, at the request of the Alaska Division of Elections. The officially stated reason is that it will make voting easier and reduce pressure on the parking lots and school campuses at the 54 school voting locations in Alaska’s largest city.
