PHOENIX, Ariz.- After a solid performance on Friday, Air Force closed the show on Saturday, defeating Grand Canyon 194-159. "What a great day for our team," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "We started with a win in the 400 Medley and a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1000 Free. We never let up. We did the little things right and won the close races."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO