goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons sweep Seawolves with 3-1 win

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force earned its first sweep of the season with a 3-1 victory over Alaska-Anchorage in a non-conference college hockey game Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Academy's Cadet Ice Arena. With the come-from-behind win, the Falcons extended their winning streak to three games and improved to 5-4-1 overall.
ANCHORAGE, AK
goseawolves.com

NCAA-record crowd sees #6 UAA top Central in 3

ANCHORAGE – Seniors stars Ellen Floyd and Eve Stephens delivered huge efforts to help propel 6th-ranked Alaska Anchorage to a 25-20, 28-26, 25-22 victory over Central Washington in front of largest regular-season crowd in NCAA Div. II volleyball history – 3,888 – Saturday night at the Alaska Airlines Center.
ANCHORAGE, AK
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons open new season with win over Western Colorado

USAFA, Colo.- Air Force managed to kick-off its 2022-23 campaign in solid style, defeating Western Colorado 29-18 at Clune Arena. "It's always good to get another season started off with a win," said head coach Sam Barber. "Some guys stepped up and got us bonus-point decisions where we needed them."
GUNNISON, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Flies High in Season Finale with 2-0 Win at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX – Air Force blanked Grand Canyon, 2-0, in the regular season finale Saturday evening at GCU Soccer Stadium in Phoenix. The Falcons etch the regular season in the record books at 8-5-3 overall and a 7-1-1 mark in the Western Athletic Conference. GCU finalizes their campaign at 7-7-3, 4-3-2 WAC.
PHOENIX, AZ
radiokenai.com

ACS Invitational Wrestling Hosts Boys & Girls Tournaments

The ACS Invitational Wrestling Tournaments, with wrestlers representing 52 teams from throughout Alaska, featured both a boys tournament (40 teams) and a girls tournament (52 teams) at Anchorage Christian School. ACS Invitational: Boys. The Kenai Kardinals scored 78 team points and Nikiski scored 72, finishing behind overall team champion Nome,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
goairforcefalcons.com

Women’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 at Denver on Monday

Air Force (0-0) at Denver (0-0) Hamilton Gymnasium | Denver, Colo. U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – The Air Force women's basketball team, set on building off of its 2021-22 success, opens its season on Monday evening against Denver. Scouting Air Force. Air Force women's basketball rosters 13 players...
DENVER, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons drop heartbreaker to Lopes

PHOENIX, Ariz.- Owning a three-point lead heading into Saturday's finale, Air Force saw its lead evaporate en route to a narrow 179-174 loss. "It was a hard loss today," said head coach Rob Clayton. "We had some great swims, and then in several places in the meet, we just gave it away."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Fencing Completes Competition At Western Invitational

USAF Academy, Colo. - Air Force fencing completed competition as the host site of the Western Invitational this Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 5-6, at the USAFA Intercollegiate Indoor Tennis Courts and Volleyball Courts. Facing some of the most elite college fencing programs in the nation, the Falcons came away with three team victories in head-to-head competition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons stay hot, overwhelm Grand Canyon

PHOENIX, Ariz.- After a solid performance on Friday, Air Force closed the show on Saturday, defeating Grand Canyon 194-159. "What a great day for our team," said head coach Colleen Murphy. "We started with a win in the 400 Medley and a 1-2-3 sweep of the 1000 Free. We never let up. We did the little things right and won the close races."
PHOENIX, AZ
alaskasportsreport.com

Tales From The Trails: UAF’s hometown heroes Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey dominate GNAC cross country hand-in-hand

Gotta hand it to UAF runners Kendall Kramer and Naomi Bailey – the distance duo from Fairbanks crushed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference cross-country championships Saturday, and did it hand-in-hand. Kramer and Bailey, who finished holding hands in Monmouth, Ore., after running away from the field over six kilometers...
FAIRBANKS, AK
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons Win Three Over Army West Point

ARLINGTON, Texas – Freshman Charlotte McPhee-Gillum, junior Jacob Mendoza and senior Walker Morris picked up titles this evening (Nov. 4), as the Air Force boxing team faced off against their counterparts from Army West Point in the annual service academy showdown, held for the second-straight year in Arlington, Texas.
WEST POINT, NY
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Earns CIC Trophy With 13-7 Win Over Army

A standout defensive effort and big offensive games from key seniors lifted Air Force football (6-3, 2-3 MW) to a 13-7 win over Army West Point (3-5) Saturday morning, Nov. 5, in the 2022 Commander's Classic at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Air Force claimed its 21st Commander-in-Chief's Trophy as it swept both Navy and Army this season.
ARLINGTON, TX
goairforcefalcons.com

Fitch, Odom Earn Tenth Fall Doubles Win in Day One of Colorado Cup

DENVER – Senior Sydney Fitch Alexis Odom of the Air Force women's tennis team carried their winning ways with them to the Mile High City on Friday, earning the pair's tenth doubles win of the fall in day one of the Colorado Cup on the Denver University campus. In...
DENVER, CO
alaskasnewssource.com

It was a bazaar Saturday in Anchorage

Scattered power outages remain but overall improving conditions heading into Sunday. The day's headlines from Alaska's News Source. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in Eagle River. Updated: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM AKDT. Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after pedestrian collision in...
ANCHORAGE, AK
KYUK

Aviation program that trains rural pilots finds a home in Anchorage

A program that aims to train rural pilots to serve Alaska’s bush communities opened a new facility in Anchorage in October. The new hangar is now the central spot for students interested in pursuing a career in aviation. CKT Aviation owner and Certified Flight Instructor Jamie Klaes told a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2 veterans reconnect over fateful Instagram post

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - What used to be a Pizza Hut in a South Anchorage strip mall is cooking up something a little different. On this particular Monday, they’re baking the flavor that started it all; Banana Nut Bread. The company is called Elevated Oats — a gluten-free, gourmet granola business owned by Army veterans Megan Militello and Lacey Ernandes.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds cause power outages in portions of the Matanuska Valley

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - 7:45 p.m. Update: Matanuska Electric Association reported 554 customers without power in Eagle River proper. This was down from the 1322 customers that were without power earlier on Saturday as strong wind gusts as high as 60 mph blew through the region. Crews were assigned earlier in the afternoon, and continue to work on restoring power. Winds will continue to gradually subside overnight into mid-day Sunday. Please read and see the latest forecast discussion and video from the Alaska’s Weather Source team.
PALMER, AK

