NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
NASDAQ

3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits

Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon...
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ

Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End

Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market Has Firm Lead For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had fallen almost 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,045-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Monday. The global...
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip

This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
NASDAQ

The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings

Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
NASDAQ

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Crushing the Bear Market of Late

Every so often, Wall Street sends investors a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks don't move up in a straight line (even if 2021 made you believe they did). This has been one of those years. Since hitting their all-time highs, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and tech-heavy...
NASDAQ

Malaysia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had dipped almost 8 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,420-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.
NASDAQ

Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market moved higher again on Friday, one day after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 310 points or 2.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 13,025-point plateau and it's looking at another solid start for Monday's trade.
NASDAQ

Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With

We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.

