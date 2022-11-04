Read full article on original website
Who is Harris Faulkner? What happened to her? Why is Harris Faulkner not a part of the Outnumbered?
Harris Faulkner is still employed with Outnumbered; since 2005, she has held the title of the most senior member of the conservative network. Fox News host and Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner has been with the conservative network since 2005 and built a fan base. She is the host of Outnumbered and the daily morning anchor of The Faulkner Focus. In addition, she is the host of the political talk show Harris Faulkner’s Town Hall America on primetime television.
CNN and Don Lemon Just Received More Disappointing News
Don Lemon's new morning show on CNN alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins is not doing so well, at least according to the numbers via viewership. His exit from primetime came after a heated, expletive-fueled, on-air discussion in which he blasted a Republican commentator in Sept. 2022. The move to morning news was announced on Thurs. Sept. 15 and came amid CNN's new chairman and CEO – Chris Licht – making major shakeups to reportedly save struggling ratings. Now, CNN This Morning is seemingly struggling in its debut week.
15 rare, historical photos of Native American life that you've probably never seen
Photographer Edward S. Curtis spent 30 years documenting over 80 Native American tribes in the early 1900s.
John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator
John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
Voters mock MSNBC's Joy Reid for 'ridiculous' claim about inflation: 'They think we're stupid'
A bipartisan panel of voters criticized MSNBC host for claiming that the media and the Republican Party taught Americans the word inflation.
As a Black American, I believe that we Blacks need to flood voting polls like never before | Opinion
The midterm election day is just days away. And I am concerned about the turnout and about those who are already saying that if they lose the election, it will be because of fraud. It’s like a scene from the presidential election of 2020. Long before election time, Trump was...
President Joe Biden Looks Lost & Confused As He Awkwardly Tries To Find The Exit After Wrapping Up Speech
Another day, another awkward President Joe Biden moment! On Thursday, October 20, the politician spoke at a rally in Pittsburgh, Penn., while campaigning for Democrat John Fetterman, and when he walked off the stage, he turned to his right and then stopped, raising his hands while talking to his team. He then turned to his right and headed for the other way, making a 180-degree turn to his left to find where the exit was. He then pointed at the exit before leaving the stage. Biden, who turns 80 next month, also seemed frazzled while talking to reporters. When he...
Anderson Cooper reacts to decades-old CNN clip of his mother discussing loss
CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper about why he started his new podcast "All There Is with Anderson Cooper" and shares a moment of his late mother Gloria Vanderbilt speaking about grief and loss on CNN in 1996.
Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack
Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
Opinion: The Civil War Was About White Supremacy and the ‘Cornerstone Speech’ Proves It
Americans have many appalling and entitled misconceptions about the nation’s history. The subject of the Civil War remains contentious even though there are many historical documents that demonstrate the truth of the matter.
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
WATCH: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says it is 'obvious' John Fetterman is 'impaired' after stroke
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is "impaired" after his shaky debate performance Tuesday.
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Lauren Boebert sparks feud with AOC after town hall heckling: 'Ripped to shreds by your own constituents'
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert took to Twitter to criticize Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after the New Yorker was heckled at her own town hall this week.
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally
NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.
WATCH: Amy Schumer says Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s ‘best interest at heart’
Comedian Amy Schumer touted Democratic Pennsylvania candidate for Senate John Fetterman and called his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a “bully” in a social media post. Despite Fetterman’s incoherent performance during his and Oz’s debate Tuesday night, Schumer took to Instagram to say that Fetterman has Pennsylvania’s “best...
The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations
Black and Jewish communities are condemning Kanye West’s recent antisemitic tweets, accusing the rapper of pushing dangerous narratives about Black Jews. In a now-removed antisemitic tweet, the "Jesus Walks" performer, known legally as Ye, wrote that he planned to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”. In a...
In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'
Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
Joy Reid claims everyday Americans never heard the word 'inflation' until GOP made it a campaign issue
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed that everyday Americans never really used the term "inflation" until Republicans made it a major issue in the midterm elections.
