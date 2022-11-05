ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

King’s College to host GIS Day event on Nov. 16

Public is welcome to learn about Geographic Information System. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The King’s College Engineering and Computer & Information Systems (CIS) departments will host a free and open-to-the-public GIS Day Event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center.
myscience.org

Leading learning beyond the classroom

Goat yoga, field trips, scavenger hunts and the ’sparking joy’ approach to possessions are just some of the ways a University of Queensland senior lecturer captivates his students. Dr Ryan Williams from UQ’s School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry thinks outside the box to foster curiosity in his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy