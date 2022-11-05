Read full article on original website
Related
Dreams come true: Westlake High School Marching Band names honorary drum major
Westlake Thunder Marching Band, one of Utah's best high school bands, has opened their community to Jameson Jones, naming him honorary drum major.
King’s College to host GIS Day event on Nov. 16
Public is welcome to learn about Geographic Information System. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The King’s College Engineering and Computer & Information Systems (CIS) departments will host a free and open-to-the-public GIS Day Event from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 on the third floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center.
myscience.org
Leading learning beyond the classroom
Goat yoga, field trips, scavenger hunts and the ’sparking joy’ approach to possessions are just some of the ways a University of Queensland senior lecturer captivates his students. Dr Ryan Williams from UQ’s School of Historical and Philosophical Inquiry thinks outside the box to foster curiosity in his...
Comments / 0