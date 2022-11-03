Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
The Estée Lauder Companies Releases Social Impact and Sustainability Report
The Estée Lauder Companies has released its fiscal year 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report, which outlines progress made toward the company’s social impact and sustainability goals. Highlights of the report include:. Commitment to transition ELC’s global corporate vehicle fleet to electric by the end of calendar year...
How to Tap into the Hidden Market for Six-Figure Jobs
Among the thousands of job postings on LinkedIn or Indeed you’re unlikely to come across an abundance of six-figure jobs. Hiring managers and executives usually rely on their underground networks to fill those positions. In order to comply with internal regulations, some companies advertise positions that have already been filled.
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
These skilled trades jobs pay more than $50K
When the COVID-19 pandemic began and people were suddenly spending more time at home, many started looking at repairs and renovations they'd put off. For employers and commercial building owners, having fewer workers in the office made it an ideal time to schedule renovations and other structural improvements without disrupting business. Though the timing seemed right to address such issues, obstacles presented themselves: supply chain hiccups and a shortage of workers in skilled trades.
ValueWalk
The Capital Goods Industry in the US: Different Sectors & Top Companies
Capital goods, or business capital equipment, refer to the long-term physical assets that companies use to produce their goods and services. These can include land, buildings, heavy machinery, and vehicles. So, what companies are in the capital goods field?. Some of the companies that are typically associated with this field...
hackernoon.com
Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology
Finance transformation is changing your organization's finances to meet your goals and objectives better. Recently, finance transformation has become an emerging trend in finance because it disrupts the traditional system by adopting the efficacy of technology. According to Gartner, a reputable technological research and consulting firm, 69% of business leaders believe digitization initiatives are accelerating and most expect digital technologies to drastically transform the finance industry by 2026. Additionally, Alexander Bant, the Chief of Research for Gartner Finance, opined that CFOs now must invest in digital enterprises, meaning their business models and operations, while at the same time accelerating the digital investments they're making in the finance function itself.
elearningindustry.com
Innovation Blueprint: 6 Foundational Elements Of An Innovation Ecosystem
Innovation can be defined as novelty that creates value for customers and stakeholders. While more than 80% of executives surveyed by McKinsey in 2021 said that innovation was one of their three key priorities, only 10% are content with their team innovation efforts. If innovation is ubiquitous, why is it so difficult to achieve and sustain? This series of "Innovation Blueprint" articles will explore key elements of cultivating an innovation ecosystem, including measuring and scaling innovation for your organization. This article discusses 6 key elements of an innovation ecosystem.
CNBC
Youth was no barrier to success for this founder of a multimillion-dollar startup. She shares 3 tips
Launching a startup without any business experience may be daunting. But that didn't stop Chrisanti Indiana — who was just 24 years old when she co-founded Social Bella. "You have nothing to lose, that's actually the benefit of starting young," Indiana, now 31, told CNBC Make It. The Indonesian...
aiexpress.io
Britbots and Sapphire Capital Partners Launch British Robotics Start-Up Fund
UK-based Britbots and Sapphire Capital Companions are teaming as much as launch the British Robotics Begin-Up Fund. Over the previous six years, the British Robotics funds have invested in 34 corporations, backing entrepreneurs creating productivity-boosting applied sciences, significantly within the areas of robotics, synthetic intelligence and automation. The fund will proceed this expertise focus and search to capitalise on main world tendencies akin to shortages of expert labour, the transition away from fossil fuels, provide chain inefficiencies and the depletion of pure assets.
Retail Tech: Project44 Raises $80M, Inspectorio Releases DocFlow, CLO/Coloro Collab
The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Supply chain management Project44 Supply chain visibility platform Project44 raised $80 million in a funding round led by sustainable investment management firm Generation Investment Management and privately held investment company A.P. Moller Holding. The round now values Project44 at $2.7 billion, up 12 percent since it raised a $440 million Series F in January. The company says the additional funding will help it measure and mitigate supply chain emissions across all modes of transportation. Project44’s more than 1,200 customers can use the software to better plan on-time delivery of shipments, proactively address...
The consumer metaverse lags its enterprise peer, but opportunities abound, experts say
From engaging customers to improving the supply chain, organizations are leveraging extended reality to generate profit.
3DPrint.com
Addman Continues Acquisition Spree with Harbec
As Addman Engineering gears up to meet the additive manufacturing demands of aerospace, energy, and space, the company is on a spending spree, buying startups to build up its offering of advanced technologies that will enable breakthroughs in product development and manufacturing. The latest deal represents the fourth takeover carried out by Addman in the last 18 months and adds injection molding capability to the organization. In addition, the engineering-centric provider of additive and traditional manufacturing solutions announced on November 2, 2022, the acquisition of Harbec, a contract manufacturer of tight tolerance precision 3D printed metals and plastics, for an undisclosed amount.
geekwire.com
LeadScorz, which uses AI to analyze sales leads, lands $5.6M
LeadScorz, an AI-based marketing tool that analyzes digital sales leads, landed $5.6 million in a Series A round to fuel growth and boost hiring. Veteran entrepreneur Pat Murphy launched the company in 2018. The Seattle startup features a patent-pending tech component that “grades” incoming sales leads from web pages and phone calls using criteria such as geography or other demographics. The company’s software integrates with CRM systems such as Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics.
aiexpress.io
Optimizing delivery logistics in an economic downturn
From the COVID-19 pandemic to the Suez canal blockage and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the worldwide provide chain has taken a beating over the previous couple of years. Now, with a recession on the horizon, it seems like a significant blow is on its means. Nevertheless, in the course...
todaysemobility.com
Seco Tools showcasing innovations for the automotive manufacturing sector
On November 9, 2022, Seco Tools will host a hybrid live event, Automotive & General Engineering ITI. Machining demonstration sessions as well as expert presentations will introduce the latest solutions for automotive manufacturing and general engineering. Hosted physically in the new Innovation Hub in Erkrath near Düsseldorf, Germany, the German Auto ITI program will be streamed live online. In addition, an English stream will be available sharing highlights and interviews from the live German event.
Comments / 0