kitco.com
U.S. monetary policy tighter than benchmark rate suggests: Fed research
Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. monetary policy is tighter than the Federal Reserve's policy rate suggests, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Fed, with financial conditions by September 2022 reflecting the equivalent of a 5.25% policy rate. The actual policy rate at the time was 3%-3.25%; even...
kitco.com
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
kitco.com
Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
kitco.com
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
kitco.com
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy. European Central Bank policymaker Joachim Nagel told a German...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
kitco.com
U.S. yields advance as markets gird for midterm elections
NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Monday after a week of high volatility, as bond investors turned their focus to the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday that will determine control of Congress. The past week saw market gyrations amid another big Federal...
kitco.com
Euro zone yields rise on inflation, bond supply concerns
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged higher on Monday as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data later in the week, amid fading hopes for a quick end to the central bank rate hiking cycle. Analysts said potential upside surprises in consumer price data and expectations of...
kitco.com
Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of U.S. inflation data
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as crude oil prices fell and caution prevailed ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. Crude prices - a key factor for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as recession concerns and...
kitco.com
Stocks rally, dollar dips as investors cling to China COVID optimism
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global stocks rose on Monday, even though Beijing denied it would consider easing its zero COVID-19 policy, which stemmed safe-haven flows into the dollar ahead of potentially pivotal consumer inflation data this week. Risk assets had rallied on Friday due to speculation China was preparing...
kitco.com
Brazil central bank has to work on reducing 2024 inflation expectations, says director
BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra said on Tuesday that policymakers "have to work" to bring 2024 inflation expectations to the target. At an event hosted by Moody's Investors Service, he said that bringing inflation to target is "a very important asset," and...
kitco.com
FTSE 100 ends higher as Wall St rallies ahead of mid-term outcome
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip stock index closed slightly up on Tuesday as Wall Street rallied ahead of the outcome of U.S. mid-term elections, while the UK's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon tumbled as it warned of a hit to annual profit margins. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.1% higher...
kitco.com
Fed pivot FOMO and financial instability
The tough year continued in October for many asset classes, including precious metals. In our universe, however, uranium and other energy transition metals have been a welcome exception to the market carnage; for example, our spot uranium oxide proprietary composite7 is up 24.12% YTD. By contrast, gold is off 10.70% YTD through October 31, 2022, and silver bullion2 has lost 17.78% YTD. Gold mining equities3 are down 21.54% YTD. The broader equities markets have also been trounced, with the S&P 500 Index7 off 18.76% YTD and the U.S. Treasury Index down 14.30%.
kitco.com
Barclays cuts investment banking jobs as deals languish - source
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) has cut its workforce in corporate and investment banking (CIB), according to a person familiar with the matter, joining rivals who also took similar steps to rein in costs as deals plunged from records set last year. Investment bankers were awash with deals...
kitco.com
Gold price surges another $50 ahead of U.S. midterm results
(Kitco News) The gold market saw another $50 move higher as Americans cast their final ballots in the U.S. midterm elections Tuesday. The rally is a follow-up to a similar move seen Friday, with the U.S. dollar retreating and recession concerns taking center stage. Markets are carefully following midterm elections...
kitco.com
All eyes are on elections in the U.S. as the crypto market trades sideways
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The stock market managed to see some gains ahead of the elections as traders looked to recoup the...
kitco.com
ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities
(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 8 daily chart alert - Bears quickly gain power
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday and hit a two-week low. A price uptrend on the daily bar chart has now been negated and bears have quickly gained fresh technical strength to suggest some more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
Wall Street opens higher with focus on midterm elections
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday following a rollercoaster week, with investor focus shifting to Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 50.88 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 32,454.10. The S&P 500 (.SPX)...
kitco.com
Cameco inks uranium supply agreement with Chinese state-owned nuclear firm
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release, the contract, finalized earlier this year, was marked as part of the China...
