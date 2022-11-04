ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Investopedia

U.S. Nonfarm Payrolls Rise by 261,000 in October, Topping Expectations

The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding estimates and led by health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing, even as the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.7%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Friday. The strong jobs report could signal to the Federal Reserve that the economy can withstand further interest rate hikes.
kitco.com

Record gold purchases by central banks, large chunks are mystery buyers

Gold saw $50 gains on Friday after a very turbulent week. October employment report and signs that China could be easing its COVID-zero policies pushed prices higher. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:. 3. Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street futures rise ahead of crucial US jobs data

Wall Street trended higher in off-hours trading Friday as the U.S. government prepares to release its last monthly jobs report before next week's midterm elections. Futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.7% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.5% higher. Investors, economists and policymakers at the Federal...
kitco.com

Gold price surges $50, should investors be selling into the rally?

(Kitco News) Gold prices surged nearly $50 on Friday as the latest U.S. jobs report clarified some of the Federal Reserve's mixed messages, and China signaled a possible easing of its Covid-Zero policy. But caution is still advised as all previous quick rallies have been used as selling opportunities. Gold...
kitco.com

Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
kitco.com

U.S. job growth strong in October, but cracks emerging

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased more than expected in October, but the pace is slowing and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, suggesting some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December. The...
msn.com

U.S. stocks mostly higher investors await midterm elections, inflation data

U.S. stocks were mostly higher in cautious trade Monday, kicking off a busy week that includes midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, as well as economic data that includes the latest read on inflation as third-quarter corporate earnings season hits the home stretch. How are stocks trading. The...
kitco.com

Bullish sentiment growing in gold with prices ending the week up 2%

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News survey shows that sentiment in the marketplace continues to improve, with a majority of...
Los Angeles Times

Stocks fall after Fed says it’s too soon to pause rate hikes

Stocks fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that interest rates will need to go even higher than previously thought in order to tame the worst inflation in decades. The Fed also raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, its fourth consecutive hike...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Futures rise as focus shifts to midterm elections

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday even as Beijing reaffirmed over the weekend that it would stick to its strict COVID-19 curbs, while investor focus shifted to Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. Republicans have picked up momentum in polls and.
Reuters

Dollar tumbles as U.S. nonfarm payrolls show mixed picture

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped on Friday after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of slowdown with the higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation.
NASDAQ

South African rand, stocks jump as dollar eases

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand and stocks jumped on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could soon soften its stance on interest rates. At 1738 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.9350 against the dollar, 2.58% stronger than...

