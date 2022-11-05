Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Lopers beat Central Oklahoma on walk-of field goal
KEARNEY — On Senior Day, Junior delivered. University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Junior Gonzalez kicked a 28-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Lopers to a 20-18 victory over Central Oklahoma. Gonzalez went over the 200-point plateau in his four-year UNK career when he kicked a...
Kearney Hub
West Texas A&M rallies to edge Lopers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — West Texas A&M redshirt sophomore guard Karley Motschenbacher scored a game-high 21 points and the No. 6 Lady Buffs had a plus-14 rebounding margin to rally past No. 38 University of Nebraska at Kearney, 59-53, Sunday afternoon in Kansas City. The game was part of...
Kearney Hub
UNK women's basketball team opens with win over Southern Nazarene
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's basketball team sunk 12 3-pointers and used a big fourth quarter to get past Southern Nazarene, 75-53, Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. This was the season opener for both teams with the game part of the inaugural...
Kearney Hub
State Volleyball Consolation Games
Minden 3, North Bend Central 0: Minden picked up the third-place trophy in Class C1, beating North Bend Central 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 on Saturday. Mattie Kamery led the Whippets (34-4) with 12 kills and 17 set assists. Myla Emery had 11 kills and 17 assists. Emery and Milly Jacobsen had four ace serves apiece.
Carthage Pulls Away from Willard Without Luke Gall to Advance to the Third Round
After postponing their Friday night game against Willard to Saturday afternoon the Carthage Tigers took to field. The Tigers were without Luke Gall today. Carthage would still handle business as the were able to pull away with the victory 41-21. The Tigers will face Republic at home next Friday, November 11th at 7:00 pm
Kearney Hub
Amherst loses late runs, match to Archbishop Bergan
LINCOLN — The Amherst Broncos were riding high after the first set, but old habits die hard. “It was tough because we were mentally and emotionally ready and then our nemesis got us,” Amherst head coach Jonie Fader said. “We got tight and then started playing state. Even...
Kearney Hub
S-E-M moves on to semifinals after win over Shelton.
SUMNER — S-E-M defeated Shelton 50-26 Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class D6 football playoffs. The win puts the Mustangs into the semifinals where they will get a rematch with Parkview Christian, a team they beat 20-16 on Sept. 9. It's the only loss on the Parkview Christian slate.
Weekend Wrap (November 5 & 6)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Kearney Hub
Here's what seniors can eat this week in Kearney, Holdrege
Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney Hub
Where to vote on Election Day in Kearney, Buffalo County
Here’s a look at Buffalo County rural and city voting precincts along with a list of places where county residents can go to vote:. Rural Buffalo County locationsPrecinct #15: Miller Community Hall, 322 W. Omaha Ave., Miller. Precinct #16: Pleasanton Community Center, 202 N. Sycamore, Pleasanton. Precinct #17: Ravenna...
KSNB Local4
Hastings celebrates veterans with a parade
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Veterans Day is a little less than a week away, but that didn’t stop Hastings residents from celebrating those who served a little early. Hastings celebrated the 17th annual Veterans Parade on Saturday. The parade had 34 entries. The stiff cold temperatures kept a huge...
Kearney Hub
Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F
KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney. With the closure of the Avenue...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
Kearney Hub
Henning climbs hurdles of healing after her stroke
KEARNEY — In early May, Mary Henning was mowing the lawn at her ranch 6 miles north of Oconto when suddenly her left eye went blind. She had no pain, but “suddenly I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said. She hollered for her husband...
Kearney Hub
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Kearney: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kearney temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family
GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades. One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents. His mother got the...
KSNB Local4
Quiet and cool weather the next few days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winds of change overnight as a cold front pushes southeast though the region overnight. Increasing clouds overnight with temperatures hovering in the low 50s ahead of the front before midnight but falling into the 30s behind the front. After the cold start, mainly sunny skies and...
Kearney Hub
Missouri hospital investigated for allegedly denying an emergency abortion
The federal government has launched its first confirmed investigation of an alleged denial of an abortion to a woman experiencing a medical emergency. In late October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services opened an investigation at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri, under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, department spokesperson Lisa Cox told Kaiser Health News. It was authorized by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which contracts with state agencies to conduct EMTALA surveys.
Food Trucks gather at local church for some post-service lunch
Some local food trucks hit the road today, gathering at Carterville Christian Church to provide food for fellowship.
Comments / 0