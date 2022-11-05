INIDIANA, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team concluded their season on Saturday night as they took on IUP on the road. The Crimson Hawks took the match three sets to none. IUP took a quick lead to start the first set of the evening but two kills from sophomore, outside hitter Paige Miller put the Lakers back in the game knotting things at seven. The IUP offense stayed aggressive as they took a 22-15 lead, but the Lakers weren't done as they recorded three consecutive kills from Corinne Bechtold and two from Miller. The Crimson Hawks took the 1-0 advantage by a score of 25-19.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO