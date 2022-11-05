ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hurstathletics.com

Volleyball Concludes Season at IUP

INIDIANA, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team concluded their season on Saturday night as they took on IUP on the road. The Crimson Hawks took the match three sets to none. IUP took a quick lead to start the first set of the evening but two kills from sophomore, outside hitter Paige Miller put the Lakers back in the game knotting things at seven. The IUP offense stayed aggressive as they took a 22-15 lead, but the Lakers weren't done as they recorded three consecutive kills from Corinne Bechtold and two from Miller. The Crimson Hawks took the 1-0 advantage by a score of 25-19.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Head to Seton Hill

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football begins to see their season wrap up as they play their next to last game this weekend. The Lakers travel to Greensburg, Pa. to face the Seton Hill Griffins on Saturday, November 5th, at 2:00 p.m. in search of win number three in 2022. 1....
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Women's Bowling Finishes Medaille Brunswick Invitational

Buffalo, NY – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling wraps up the fall portion of their schedule on a high note in the Medaille Brunswick Invitational as they finish in second place. After coming in day in second, the Lakers retained their spot with a strong outing to give the team confidence in their second leg of the 2022-23 season.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Mercyhurst Women’s Cross Country Competes in PSAC Championships

Mansfield, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Cross Country raced for the first time after a couple of weeks off in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships with the team coming in 16th out of 18 teams. How it Happened. Freshman Bella Homorody finished first for the Lakers with a time of...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Soccer Dominates East Stroudsburg in PSAC Semifinal

Erie, Pa – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer got their postseason runs started with a bang as they won big in the semifinals of the PSAC Tournament. The Lakers were faced with East Stroudsburg with Mercyhurst able to get the better of the matchup by a final score of 3-1. How It Happened.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Water Polo Falls to Gannon

Lebanon, IL – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Gannon in the last game of the CWPA Conference Weekend. The two Erie teams battle with the Golden Knights getting the better of the matchup by a final of 8-2 How It Happened. The Lakers returned to the McKendree Metro...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Cross Country Prepares for PSAC Championships

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Cross Country begins to see their season draw to a close as they head into the first weekend of November set to compete in the PSAC Championships. The team travels to Mansfield, Pa. for the event in hopes of qualifying for nationals. The men come off...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Fall to East Stroudsburg on the Road

East Stroudsburg, Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey went on the road for the final time in 2022 and were tasked with a tough one as they faced #1 East Stroudsburg. After keeping things close in the first period, the Warriors broke through in the second on their way to a 5-0 victory.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
hurstathletics.com

Lakers Shut Out by Seton Hill

Seton Hill, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football's final away game of the season did not go the way that they had hoped as they fell to Seton Hill 7-0. The Lakers suffered their first shutout since October 2, 2021 against Cal as they fall to 2-8. How it Happened. The first...
GREENSBURG, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Water Polo Finishes First Day of CWPA Conference Weekend

Lebanon, IL – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Salem and McKendree on the first day of CWPA Conference Weekend. The Lakers traveled to Lebanon, Ill. to continue their season with another busy weekend. In the first match on Saturday, November 5th they took on Salem in the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The Lakers started the game slow as the Tigers netted the 4-0 lead early and held it for the rest of the match. Salem eventually won the game by a score of 24-13. Teagan Thomas, Owen Hardner and Brian Cumby led the team with three goals each and Tony Golin recorded 24 saves and two steals.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Hockey Forces Overtime Against Sacred Heart

ERIE, Pa. - The Mercyhurst University Men's Hockey team finished their series against Sacred Heart tonight, Nov. 5. The game went into a shootout with four rounds. The Pioneers came out with the advantage. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. The first period started slowly with both teams taking shots...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Men's Soccer Wins PSAC Championship

Bloomsburg, PA – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer continues to add on to their already historic season as they defeat Bloomsburg in the PSAC Finals on the way to the first PSAC Championship since 2016 season. The Lakers got the better of the Huskies on their own turf thanks to an early goal in the 1-0 win.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Women's Hockey Dominates Against Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team wrapped up the series with Penn State at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 5. The Lakers came out on top with a score of 3-1. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. Ena Nystrøm returned to the net for the second tilt...
ERIE, PA
High School Football PRO

Waterford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northwestern High School football team will have a game with Seneca High School on November 05, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WATERFORD, PA
WTAJ

Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YourErie

Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge

Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
TITUSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy