Volleyball Concludes Season at IUP
INIDIANA, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team concluded their season on Saturday night as they took on IUP on the road. The Crimson Hawks took the match three sets to none. IUP took a quick lead to start the first set of the evening but two kills from sophomore, outside hitter Paige Miller put the Lakers back in the game knotting things at seven. The IUP offense stayed aggressive as they took a 22-15 lead, but the Lakers weren't done as they recorded three consecutive kills from Corinne Bechtold and two from Miller. The Crimson Hawks took the 1-0 advantage by a score of 25-19.
Lakers Head to Seton Hill
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football begins to see their season wrap up as they play their next to last game this weekend. The Lakers travel to Greensburg, Pa. to face the Seton Hill Griffins on Saturday, November 5th, at 2:00 p.m. in search of win number three in 2022. 1....
Women's Bowling Finishes Medaille Brunswick Invitational
Buffalo, NY – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling wraps up the fall portion of their schedule on a high note in the Medaille Brunswick Invitational as they finish in second place. After coming in day in second, the Lakers retained their spot with a strong outing to give the team confidence in their second leg of the 2022-23 season.
Mercyhurst Women’s Cross Country Competes in PSAC Championships
Mansfield, Pa. - Mercyhurst Women's Cross Country raced for the first time after a couple of weeks off in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships with the team coming in 16th out of 18 teams. How it Happened. Freshman Bella Homorody finished first for the Lakers with a time of...
Men's Soccer Dominates East Stroudsburg in PSAC Semifinal
Erie, Pa – Second-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer got their postseason runs started with a bang as they won big in the semifinals of the PSAC Tournament. The Lakers were faced with East Stroudsburg with Mercyhurst able to get the better of the matchup by a final score of 3-1. How It Happened.
Men's Water Polo Falls to Gannon
Lebanon, IL – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Gannon in the last game of the CWPA Conference Weekend. The two Erie teams battle with the Golden Knights getting the better of the matchup by a final of 8-2 How It Happened. The Lakers returned to the McKendree Metro...
Cross Country Prepares for PSAC Championships
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Cross Country begins to see their season draw to a close as they head into the first weekend of November set to compete in the PSAC Championships. The team travels to Mansfield, Pa. for the event in hopes of qualifying for nationals. The men come off...
Lakers Fall to East Stroudsburg on the Road
East Stroudsburg, Pa. - Mercyhurst Field Hockey went on the road for the final time in 2022 and were tasked with a tough one as they faced #1 East Stroudsburg. After keeping things close in the first period, the Warriors broke through in the second on their way to a 5-0 victory.
Lakers Shut Out by Seton Hill
Seton Hill, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football's final away game of the season did not go the way that they had hoped as they fell to Seton Hill 7-0. The Lakers suffered their first shutout since October 2, 2021 against Cal as they fall to 2-8. How it Happened. The first...
Oh So Close: Warren Volleyball Falls in Four Sets to Conneaut in D10 3A Title Match
MEADVILLE, Pa. – Oh what could have been for the Warren Dragons. Warren had leads of 11 and nine in the first two sets of Saturday’s District 10 Class 3A volleyball championship against Conneaut, only to watch as the Eagles rallied en route to their fourth consecutive title, 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17).
Men's Water Polo Finishes First Day of CWPA Conference Weekend
Lebanon, IL – Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo falls to Salem and McKendree on the first day of CWPA Conference Weekend. The Lakers traveled to Lebanon, Ill. to continue their season with another busy weekend. In the first match on Saturday, November 5th they took on Salem in the McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The Lakers started the game slow as the Tigers netted the 4-0 lead early and held it for the rest of the match. Salem eventually won the game by a score of 24-13. Teagan Thomas, Owen Hardner and Brian Cumby led the team with three goals each and Tony Golin recorded 24 saves and two steals.
Men's Hockey Forces Overtime Against Sacred Heart
ERIE, Pa. - The Mercyhurst University Men's Hockey team finished their series against Sacred Heart tonight, Nov. 5. The game went into a shootout with four rounds. The Pioneers came out with the advantage. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. The first period started slowly with both teams taking shots...
Men's Soccer Wins PSAC Championship
Bloomsburg, PA – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer continues to add on to their already historic season as they defeat Bloomsburg in the PSAC Finals on the way to the first PSAC Championship since 2016 season. The Lakers got the better of the Huskies on their own turf thanks to an early goal in the 1-0 win.
Women's Hockey Dominates Against Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team wrapped up the series with Penn State at 1 p.m. today, Saturday, Nov. 5. The Lakers came out on top with a score of 3-1. Breaking Down the Game. First Period. Ena Nystrøm returned to the net for the second tilt...
Waterford, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Foreigner coming to Johnstown on The Greatest Hits Tour
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown. Their tour will make a stop on Tuesday, May 23rd. Tickets start at $45.00 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. You can book tickets through Ticketmaster starting the 11th. […]
Meadville Man’s Death on Roadway in Slippery Rock Township Ruled a Homicide
(Slippery Rock Twp., Pa) Pa State police announced Saturday morning that the death of 40-year-old Joseph Detello of Meadville along a roadway in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County, has been ruled a homicide. Detello was discovered Thursday afternoon in the area of Young Road as a person passing by thought...
Republicans rally in Erie, Meadville on Friday ahead of Election Day
Dr. Mehmet Oz made a final push for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat Friday afternoon. Plus the Republican Party held a “Rally B4 the Tally” event to gain support before Nov. 8. Oz made his final bid to connect with Pennsylvania voters before we go to the polls on Election Day. Oz made a pit stop […]
Inside look at ongoing renovations at Granite Ridge
Renovations are well underway at Granite Ridge, the former Mercyhurst North East campus. We got an inside look at some of the improvements on Thursday. In about 10 months, the owners of Granite Ridge have implemented dozens of residential units and have plans to use more of the campus, including the chapel. A company called […]
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
