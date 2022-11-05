Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine In. Andre Drummond and Coby White Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Boston Celtics tonight. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said that Zach LaVine will play against the Celtics while Andre Drummond and Coby White have been ruled out. Zach LaVine will be playing in his third game in four nights....
Brown has 30, Celtics hit 27 3s in 133-118 win over Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics made a franchise-record 27 3-pointers in a 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday night. Brown and Tatum each connected on six 3-pointers, while reserve guard Sam Hauser set career highs with 16 points and five 3-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in 14 points. Boston shot 13 for 27 from long distance in the first half and then went 14 for 24 over the last two quarters. “We got a really good team who can really shoot the ball,” Brown said. “When we give each other the correct spacing and we get going like we did tonight, a lot of shots can fall.”
Zach LaVine's Status For Raptors-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Knicks prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The New York Knicks host the Boston Celtics in a divisional battle on NBA TV! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Knicks prediction and pick. The Celtics defeated the Chicago Bulls Friday night 123-119 to improve to (5-3) on the season. DeMar DeRozan scored 46 for the Bulls while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 36 points. Both DeRozan and Tatum attempted at least 20 free throw attempts each which is rare to see in one game. The Celtics are on a back-to-back along with the Knicks as they meet for the first time this season.
NBC Sports
Celtics-Knicks takeaways: Tatum, Brown lead historic 3-point barrage
The Boston Celtics put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Chicago Bulls in Boston on Friday, the Celtics set a season-high for points scored and set a franchise record for 3-pointers made to roll to a 133-118 win over the New York Knicks.
BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Updated Status For Bulls-Celtics Game
Jaylen Brown is now questionable for Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.
Keys to Chicago Bulls’ rematch vs. Toronto Raptors
DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls host the Toronto Raptors for a rematch after Sunday's 113-104 loss
Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland lead streaking Cavaliers over LeBron, Lakers
LOS ANGELES — Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory. Jarrett Allen added 16 points to back the...
Raptors Smother Bulls, DeMar DeRozan With Impressive, Active Defense
10 observations: Raps smother Bulls with active defense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Each new day in the NBA affords opportunity. And the Chicago Bulls, after falling 113-104 to the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday, must use that opportunity to emphasize ball security and rebounding when they host the same team again in Chicago on Monday.
ESPN
VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls
TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
The Top 5 Plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls Game
From Malcolm Brogdon coming through in the clutch off a well-designed ATO by Joe Mazzulla to Jaylen Brown posterizing Nikola Vucevic, here are the top five plays from Friday's Celtics-Bulls game. Jayson Tatum taking Zach LaVine off the dribble, Grant Williams' two-handed jam that brought the crowd ...
On this date: Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant made their NBA debuts for Chicago Bulls
On November 7, 1987, Horace Grant and Scottie Pippen debuted against the 76ers
NBC Sports
Tatum highlights one play in C's-Bulls as sign of Hauser's growth
Sam Hauser's primary job for the Boston Celtics is to knock down open shots. But it's Hauser's growth in the other parts of his game that caught Jayson Tatum's attention Friday night. After the Celtics' 123-119 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, Tatum pointed to a subtle play...
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls brace for home-and-home set vs. Raptors
DeMar DeRozan will see a lot of his former team on Sunday when his Chicago Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors
Trae Young, Hawks Edge Pelicans in Overtime
Pelicans bench struggled to support starters and fell in overtime to the Hawks.
Comments / 0