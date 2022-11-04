The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers just faced off less than two weeks ago, in what some described as the "best worst game" played in recent history. Neither team could get out of their own way, as the Falcons had a comfortable lead in the dying seconds but then gave up a huge touchdown catch from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore. The Panthers kicker, Eddy Pineiro, then missed the extra point following a penalty which caused the game to go to overtime. He then missed another field goal in overtime and the Falcons eventually won by a final score of 37-34.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO