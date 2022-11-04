Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
National Cappuccino Day isn't the only event celebrated on November 8, 2022CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Sunday Night Performance
Another week of Sunday Night Football, another Cris Collinsworth performance. Collinsworth is on the call for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans game on Sunday night. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Collinsworth's performance on NBC. "You gotta be some kind of sick bastard...
Watch: Aaron Rodgers lost his mind on Packers sideline after brutal redzone turnover (Video)
Aaron Rodgers lost his cool on the sideline in Week 9 after a brutal red zone turnover kept the Packers out of the endzone. We’ve reached the point where saying the Green Bay Packers season hasn’t gone according to plan is a tremendous understatement. Coming into the season,...
Tennessee Titans score vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Sunday Night Football updates
The Tennessee Titans will try to score their sixth straight win in a highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the other top contenders in the AFC. The Titans (5-2) visit the Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). There's plenty of...
Watch Travis Kelce go ballistic on Chiefs sideline after Patrick Mahomes INT
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a struggling offense on Sunday Night Football but a Patrick Mahomes interception sent him over the edge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would be upset during Sunday Night Football and the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, an opponent that has been a thorn in the side of Andy Reid’s team in recent years.
Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 9 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans have a midseason chance to make a statement against a conference rival, which often means an upset win in the Mike Vrabel era. In 2018, the Titans dominated the Patriots 34-10 in Week 10 in Nashville. The Titans' 35-32 win over the Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2019 season is one of the best wins of the Vrabel era. In Week 9 last year on Sunday Night Football, the Titans hounded Matthew Stafford and won 28-16 at the Los Angeles Rams in the first game without Derrick Henry in the lineup.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Titans vs Chiefs
It’s the Tennessee Titans vs Kansas City Chiefs on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Nick Bolton was proud of Chiefs defensive effort vs Titans
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton spoke after the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 about the strength of the defense. The Kansas City Chiefs are used to leaning on their powerful offense and the MVP-caliber talents of Patrick Mahomes when push comes to shove and it’s time to close out a game. On Sunday night, that wasn’t quite the storyline, however, and linebacker Nick Bolton was grateful for the opportunity.
Monday Night Football Best Prop Bets for Ravens vs. Saints (Time to Embrace the Drake)
The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints face off tonight under the Caesars Superdome lights in New Orleans, as both teams hope to build some momentum from some big wins the week before. The 5-3 Ravens took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road 27-22 as they play their...
Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 10 (Atlanta Soars in Thursday Night Football Rematch)
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers just faced off less than two weeks ago, in what some described as the "best worst game" played in recent history. Neither team could get out of their own way, as the Falcons had a comfortable lead in the dying seconds but then gave up a huge touchdown catch from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore. The Panthers kicker, Eddy Pineiro, then missed the extra point following a penalty which caused the game to go to overtime. He then missed another field goal in overtime and the Falcons eventually won by a final score of 37-34.
Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week
Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network
Cardinals vs. Rams Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 10 (You Can't Trust Kliff and Kyler in a Big Game)
The NFC West is the most surprising division in all of football. The Seahawks are all alone in first and the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams only have three wins each heading into Week 10. Tom Brady led a last minute drive to beat the Rams in Tampa Bay...
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Bills lose to Jets
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the New York Jets pulled off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills. For as mighty as the AFC has been all year, Week 9 was a step in the wrong direction. It’s perhaps more of a hiccup than anything, but teams like the Bills and Dolphins looked rougher than we’re used to seeing and it had a ripple effect on the NFL Playoff Picture.
New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NFL this season
The New England Patriots will face the Indianapolis Colts square in Week 9 NFL action on Sunday afternoon from Gillette Stadium.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence
They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
