Kansas City, MO

FanSided

Watch Travis Kelce go ballistic on Chiefs sideline after Patrick Mahomes INT

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was part of a struggling offense on Sunday Night Football but a Patrick Mahomes interception sent him over the edge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why anyone on the Kansas City Chiefs would be upset during Sunday Night Football and the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, an opponent that has been a thorn in the side of Andy Reid’s team in recent years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Tennessean

How to watch the Tennessee Titans' NFL Week 9 game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans have a midseason chance to make a statement against a conference rival, which often means an upset win in the Mike Vrabel era. In 2018, the Titans dominated the Patriots 34-10 in Week 10 in Nashville. The Titans' 35-32 win over the Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2019 season is one of the best wins of the Vrabel era. In Week 9 last year on Sunday Night Football, the Titans hounded Matthew Stafford and won 28-16 at the Los Angeles Rams in the first game without Derrick Henry in the lineup.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Nick Bolton was proud of Chiefs defensive effort vs Titans

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton spoke after the team’s win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 about the strength of the defense. The Kansas City Chiefs are used to leaning on their powerful offense and the MVP-caliber talents of Patrick Mahomes when push comes to shove and it’s time to close out a game. On Sunday night, that wasn’t quite the storyline, however, and linebacker Nick Bolton was grateful for the opportunity.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Falcons vs. Panthers Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 10 (Atlanta Soars in Thursday Night Football Rematch)

The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers just faced off less than two weeks ago, in what some described as the "best worst game" played in recent history. Neither team could get out of their own way, as the Falcons had a comfortable lead in the dying seconds but then gave up a huge touchdown catch from P.J. Walker to D.J. Moore. The Panthers kicker, Eddy Pineiro, then missed the extra point following a penalty which caused the game to go to overtime. He then missed another field goal in overtime and the Falcons eventually won by a final score of 37-34.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Bills lose to Jets

Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the New York Jets pulled off an upset win over the Buffalo Bills. For as mighty as the AFC has been all year, Week 9 was a step in the wrong direction. It’s perhaps more of a hiccup than anything, but teams like the Bills and Dolphins looked rougher than we’re used to seeing and it had a ripple effect on the NFL Playoff Picture.
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Theories for fixing the Eagles run defense in Jordan Davis’ absence

They’re 8-0, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing to improve upon. In fact, the opposite is true. There are questions surrounding this Philadelphia Eagles team, one being how they intend to replace Jordan Davis. Philly escaped Thursday Night Football with a win despite being tested, but one of the takeaways from that game is familiar, one involving their inability to stop the run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

Community Policy