MACOMB -- If the Macomb Dakota football team is looking to prove the old sports parable that says “defense wins championships,” it’s doing a pretty good job. On Friday night on its home field, Dakota’s defense smothered conference rival Romeo as the Cougars grinded their way to a 17-0 victory in the Division 1 district championship round. Dakota (11-0) held Romeo (8-3) to just 12 yards of total offense in the first half and 107 by the end of the game while it’s offense chipped away with many small gains and a couple of big plays.

ROMEO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO