Bay News 9
Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again
CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
Where to Find the Best Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay
Our Favorite 2022 Holiday Lights in Tampa Bay Look no further, your guide to the...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Medieval times, rodeo fairs & festivals
Even though it's the week after "Halloweekend," it's still shaping up to be a busy, exciting time in the Tampa Bay area.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Tampa Bay area Veteran gifted new car to help her family commute
Thanks to Operation Homefront and its partnerships, Shanique Wright no longer has to worry about how she’ll get around.
How to check the status of your mail-in ballot in Tampa Bay
Voters who requested ballots by mail for the 2022 midterm election have received them, and many have made their decisions and mailed them back to their county's Supervisor of Elections office for their votes to be counted.
The Best Homemade Pasta on the Suncoast is in Bradenton, Florida
I love Italian food. I especially love great Italian food and homemade pasta. Not every Italian restaurant serves pasta that is homemade in their kitchen! Well, right here in Bradenton, Florida there is a great Italian restaurant that will put a great big smile on your face!. It’s located on...
NBC Miami
Possible Tropical System Headed for Florida During Last Month of Hurricane Season: Morales
Florida is in for a week of impactful weather regardless of how developing low pressure evolves north of the Greater Antilles. That low, spurred by a deep dip in the jet stream, is not of pure tropical origin. But it has already caused flooding and damaging landslides in Puerto Rico, and even fatalities in the Dominican Republic when 9 inches of rain fell in just a few hours on Friday evening in the capital city of Santo Domingo.
These Florida cities rank high in best US cities to retire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida livin' isn't too bad — and we're not the only ones who think so. U.S. News just dropped its 2022-2023 list of best places to retire across the nation and several cities in the Tampa Bay area made the top half of the list.
News4Jax.com
Tropical nor’easter heading to Florida could get named soon and impact Election Day
A tropical Nor’easter is heading toward Florida and it could become a named storm. An area near the Bahamas is forecast to target Florida this week and will likely become a tropical storm. By Election Day we will be on the edge of a building nor’easter that will last...
Florida State Fair announces 2023 tickets and armband flash sale
The Florida State Fair announced a flash sale for armbands and that tickets have officially gone on sale for 2023.
businessobserverfl.com
Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples
Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
Tropical system likely brings winds & rain this week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A warm November weekend is coming to an end. The few showers we had pass through earlier have moved offshore and it will be dry tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop into the low 70s for Monday morning. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, […]
fox13news.com
Calls to reopen Midnight Pass grow with nearby waterway behind it 'dying'
SARASOTA, Fla. - A grassroots effort to restore a precious Tampa Bay area waterway is gaining traction, but the fix is highly controversial. It involves messing with mother nature – something that's rarely done. Midnight Pass is the slim area of beach on the barrier island between Siesta Key...
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
fox35orlando.com
Tracking the Tropics: Potential for disturbance to target Florida next week
Forecasters are tracking a potential tropical disturbance that could target Florida next week. Some models indicate that the system could be a strong tropical storm that would bring heavy rain, flooding, beach erosion, and destructive to Central Florida.
Florida Lottery launches the ticket to a magical holiday season
TALLAHASSE, Fla. — This week the Florida Lottery is introducing one more way to win big. The FLORIDA X THE CASH family of scratch-off games is featuring more than $437 million in total cash prizes. FLORIDA X THE CASH will range in price from $1 to $10 and offer...
Mysuncoast.com
Fire prompts evacuations in Bayshore Gardens
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire in a shed behind a home on Bayshore Gardens Parkway forced several surrounding homes to evacuate before the fire was brought under control. The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. behind the home in the 1600 block of Bayshore Gardens Parkway. Thick smoke could be seen from U.S. 41 before firefighters arrived.
Florida woman wins $15 million lottery jackpot
A Florida woman is a multi-millionaire after winning a $15 million jackpot, according to the Florida Lottery.
Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters
The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
