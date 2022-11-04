ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay News 9

Hurricane Maria survivor facing homelessness again

CLEARWATER, Fla. — "A crisis on top of another crisis" — that’s what the League of United Latin American Citizens says Tampa Bay is up against following two devastating storms. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Fiona left much of Puerto Rico without power years ago. Carmen...
CLEARWATER, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Possible Tropical System Headed for Florida During Last Month of Hurricane Season: Morales

Florida is in for a week of impactful weather regardless of how developing low pressure evolves north of the Greater Antilles. That low, spurred by a deep dip in the jet stream, is not of pure tropical origin. But it has already caused flooding and damaging landslides in Puerto Rico, and even fatalities in the Dominican Republic when 9 inches of rain fell in just a few hours on Friday evening in the capital city of Santo Domingo.
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Top Chef TV star to expand tavern concept into Sarasota, Tampa, Naples

Chuck Lager America’s Tavern is expanding to several locations in Florida, including Tampa and Sarasota. The concept was founded by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, Chuck Lager, Craig Colby and Michael Colby. Viviani was previously voted a fan favorite on reality TV competition series "Top Chef." The restaurant brand is...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tropical system likely brings winds & rain this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A warm November weekend is coming to an end. The few showers we had pass through earlier have moved offshore and it will be dry tonight. Temperatures will stay mild and only drop into the low 70s for Monday morning. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, […]
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando

If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire prompts evacuations in Bayshore Gardens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire in a shed behind a home on Bayshore Gardens Parkway forced several surrounding homes to evacuate before the fire was brought under control. The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. behind the home in the 1600 block of Bayshore Gardens Parkway. Thick smoke could be seen from U.S. 41 before firefighters arrived.
BAYSHORE GARDENS, FL
FloridaDaily

Florida Counties with the Most Republican Voters

The Florida counties listed below have populations over 500,000 and the highest number of registered Republican voters among counties where the Republican Party touts more registered voters than the Democratic Party. Registration totals were at time of publication, Sept. 26, 2022. The balance of conservative to liberal is weighed by the difference in the totals between Republican voters registered and Democratic voters registered.
FLORIDA STATE

