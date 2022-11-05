Read full article on original website
LA Arboretum in Arcadia evacuated after mother bear, two cubs spotted in the area
The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was evacuated Friday after a trio of bears were spotted. Several field trips were called to an abrupt halt at around 10:20 a.m. when the mother bear and two cubs were seen at the arboretum, located on at 301 N. Baldwin Ave, near the 210 Freeway. The bears climbed a tree at around 2 p.m., where they later fell asleep, according to Tim Daly with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Officials were expecting to remain in the arboretum as long as necessary to capture the bears. They planned to tranquilize them before safely rehoming them back in a more dense area of wilderness. Since they are so far into a suburban area, they did not want to try and scare the bears to leave, which is a traditional tactic used in mountainous areas. "We are handling this slowly and will be with them until the end," said one CDFW official.As a result, the arboretum was closed to the public throughout Friday as a precaution. There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated
California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)
Five pounds of pumpkin with a buttery graham cracker crust from Ugo Los Angeles / Facebook. You're driving around Los Angeles trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
smobserved.com
About to Walk the Dog? Dog Owners Warned That Their Pets May Consume Drugs on Los Angeles Sidewalks
"Pet owners please be aware!" says a Post on Twitter. We've anonymized the names. "I walked Rover at 5 PM last night. When I came home at midnight he was lethargic and having difficulty walking. When I took him outside his back legs barely worked correctly. Of course I rushed him to the hospital."
NBC Bay Area
In-N-Out Celebrating 75 Years With Festival in Pomona in 2023
What’s California without In-N-Out? If you’re under the age of 75, you'll never have to know. The beloved fast-food burger chain is celebrating 75 years in 2023 — and though we’re nearly a year out, the business gave social media a teaser of its milestone event happening next year.
LA County Arboretum evacuated after family of bears were spotted roaming facility
The Los Angeles County Arboretum evacuated visitors from its site Friday morning after bears were spotted on the property.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean
The $32.5 million project will turn the western portion of Marina Vista Park into a tidal channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium, a move that could improve water quality and restore marine habitats. The post Long Beach to break ground on tidal channel project connecting Colorado Lagoon to ocean appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Missing Los Angeles teen Andrew Wright back safe with family
A Los Angeles teen who went missing from his home on Halloween night has now returned safely and been reunited with his family, police said Sunday.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Los Angeles 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Los Angeles this year? This post covers Christmas Los Angeles 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in XXX, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this...
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $55 Million, This Uniquely Remarkable Modern Estate in Malibu boasts 180 Degree Views of The Ocean and The Ultimate Privacy
28034 Sea Lane Drive Home in Malibu, California for Sale. 28034 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, California is a modern estate designed by architect William Hefner and interiors designed by Billy Cotton embraces the Malibu lifestyle in a gated community on a private road. This Home in Malibu offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 28034 Sea Lane Drive, please contact Christopher Cortazzo (Phone: 310-457-3995) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
beachcomber.news
Where Have All the Ducks & Geese Gone?
For those visiting the El Dorado Duck Pond, you’ll be wondering where all the ducks and geese have gone. You’ll notice that the duck pond, located east of Studebaker Road and south of Willow Street in Long Beach, has been gated off by a construction company. The City of Long Beach launched the project in September and it’s scheduled to take until late 2023 to be completed.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
theeastsiderla.com
Holiday Shopping, 'Son Of A Vet' Style in El Sereno
El Sereno -- When my daughter announces that she’s seen an Instagram post for a “50%-off-everything” sale, we eagerly pile into our van and. We tootle over to the Son of a Vet thrift store on Huntington Drive, excited to explore a new place to bargain shop.
macaronikid.com
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
whatnowlosangeles.com
EggBred Opening Several New Franchise-Owned Locations in 2023
The pandemic-born breakfast concept EggBred has signed deals with five franchisees to expand throughout Southern California, including Long Beach, located at 777 E Ocean Blvd. The new Long Beach location will be owned and operated by Goldie Bolden and her husband, Zach. Goldie tells What Now Los Angeles they hope to open this location in the first quarter of 2023. The other pair of franchisees, Daniel and Jackie Hernandez, are currently looking for a site for their first EggBred, hoping to land in either Whittier, Downy, or Pico Rivera, according to CEO Albert Shim. Daniel Hernandez is also a local franchisee of a Nektar Juice Bar in Whittier.
